 Trust test in progress
Trust test in progress

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 20:30
 
Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok said on Feb. 2 that the credibility of the government’s housing policy hinges on whether senior officials and ruling party lawmakers sell their homes before May 9, when the capital gains tax surcharge deferral for multiple-home owners expires. Speaking at a party meeting, Lee argued that unless policymakers themselves divest, the market will conclude they do not believe in their own measures. He urged the Lee Jae Myung administration to demonstrate resolve to prevent a repeat of past policy failures. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
