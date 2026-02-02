Weissenhof Estate, a blueprint for 20th-century living

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In the early 20th century, Germany, then considered an industrial latecomer in Europe, formed the association Deutscher Werkbund to accelerate modernization. Architects and designers banded together to design every aspect of daily life, from sofas to urban planning. They developed streamlined electric fans, simple but ergonomic chairs, efficient kitchen and bathroom designs and, most ambitiously, the modern apartment itself.In 1927, Stuttgart hosted a Werkbund exhibition for housing, aimed at proposing collective housing prototypes that were functional, economical and capable of standardization. At the Weissenhof Estate, organizers constructed a full-scale showcase comprising 163 housing units spread across 21 buildings, all designed by 17 avant-garde architects. While some detached houses were included in the exhibition, its focus was on row houses and small apartment blocks.The overall direction of the exhibition was entrusted to the German master Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, who also designed a four-story apartment building accommodating 24 households. He invited his mentor Peter Behrens, his colleague Walter Gropius and even his foremost rival Le Corbusier.Modernism’s leading figures thus converged in one place. Le Corbusier introduced both row houses and detached homes that faithfully embodied his five principles of modern architecture. The most radical proposal came from Dutch architect J. J. P. Oud, who designed a terrace house complex. On a gentle slope, he arranged five simple homes in a row for working-class residents. Though Hans Scharoun contributed a house incorporating curved forms, most buildings took the shape of simple rectangular boxes with unadorned white facades.Critics at the time, accustomed to steeply pitched roofs and ornate villas, derided the exhibition, saying it felt like “a village on the outskirts of Jerusalem.” Mies countered, “What we designed here is not buildings but a new way of life for a new era.”The Weissenhof exhibition became a crucial turning point in the modern architecture movement, after which cities around the world began to fill with boxlike structures. The apartments and minimalist interiors proposed there became the archetypal form of 20th-century housing. Our standardized way of life, for better or worse, is also part of the legacy of Weissenhof. Today, the estate is recognized as an Unesco World Heritage site and remains a reference point for debates on density, affordability and design.