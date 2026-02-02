'Growth isn't always linear': Alysa Liu returns to Olympic spotlight older, wiser... and freer
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 14:16 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 15:44
Once hailed as a prodigy who burned too bright, too fast, Alysa Liu walked away from figure skating at 16. Four years later, she is back — older, freer and now one of the most compelling gold medal contenders heading into the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Liu is one of the stars who is expected to shine the brightest at The Games this year, alongside ice hockey standout Connor McDavid and speed skater Jordan Stolz. The level of attention surrounding her is evident from the fact that NBC, the Olympic rights holder in the United States, has prominently displayed her photo at the front of its studio.
After abruptly retiring in 2022 due to burnout, Liu made a comeback two years later, going on to win both the World Championships and the Grand Prix Final, firmly establishing herself as a leading contender for Olympic gold, but with a different approach. While the Alysa Liu of the past was a prodigy who conquered difficult programs with flawless technique, the Alysa Liu of today evokes the image of a master pianist who has traversed decades of time.
What, then, has Liu experienced along the way? She shared those reflections in an exclusive written interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Saturday, just days before the Olympic Games begin this week.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. After taking time away from competitive skating at the age of 16 and returning as an adult, how has your perspective on figure skating changed?
A. When I was younger, skating defined my entire life, and at times it felt driven more by expectation than intention. Stepping away gave me the space to reflect on my relationship with [the] sport and to understand what it truly meant to me.
Coming back as an adult, I see it less as a job and more as a form of expression in coming back to myself. Skating is less of an obligation and more of a meaningful form of expression for me — it’s my art. I’m more focused on depth, honesty and emotional connection in my programs, rather than just execution. I don't fit my life into skating — I fit skating into my life. That shift has brought a greater sense of clarity, fulfillment and presence to my skating.
How did your time after retirement shape you and bring about change as an athlete?
Taking time after the Beijing Olympics to be with my family and friends, and most importantly to spend time with myself, was incredibly vital for my overall well-being because it gave me the time to put myself first. Retiring gave me the chance to experience things I’d never really had time for before. Having the freedom to try new things, like going skiing for the first time, which ironically was the experience that made me realize how much I missed skating and that specific adrenaline rush.
Outside of the bigger experiences I had I also loved the simple moments like being able to drive my siblings around, spending more time with my friends and of course going to college (Liu is currently studying psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles) that reinforced the independence I was looking for while at the same time gave me a chance to blend in and just be Alysa Liu the student.
During my break, I spent some time taking dance classes. I love music and the connection I have to it and how the music I listen to relates to how I express myself. Then I thought to myself, "isn't that literally what skating is?"
Those everyday experiences grounded me in a way skating alone never had. That period helped me grow up and gain perspective, independence and confidence outside of the sport.
Korean figure skaters You Young and Lee Hae-in also shared that they gained courage from watching you. How do you feel about hearing that you inspired these two athletes?
It honestly meant so much to me to have the support of such incredible skaters like You and Lee. To hear that my journey gave them courage is touching and further proved to me that I made the right choice. I have so many meaningful memories in Korea. I’ve always felt genuinely welcomed there, not only by the fans, but by the skaters as well. Training together, sharing music and talking and laughing over meals created connections that went beyond language.
How do your aspirations for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games compare to your first experience as a 16-year-old?
At 16, the experience felt overwhelming. I was focused on getting through each moment and placed a great deal of pressure on myself. As I’ve grown, so has my skating. I approach each performance with greater intention and confidence, with the goal of giving people something they can genuinely feel. Beyond medals, I hope my skating reflects the idea that growth isn’t always linear. It's possible to step away, evolve beyond sport and come back stronger — not just in results on a podium but as a person.
How do you feel about being selected for Team Samsung Galaxy?
I feel like Samsung and I align on values of openness and pushing boundaries. I’ve always believed that sports should feel more open, not just something people watch from the outside but a way for fans to connect with athletes through real stories and experiences, which Samsung helps me capture and share out.
Technology is such a big part of how I train now — whether it’s reviewing videos on my Galaxy Z Flip7 or tracking progress through my wearables. But beyond that, our phones give us a voice. They let us share our journeys in our own way, be honest about the ups and downs and connect directly with fans.
Korean fans loved your gala performance to girl group ITZY’s "LOCO" (2021) at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. What made you choose that specific song back then? Also, do you have any other K-pop favorites on your playlist these days?
I chose "LOCO" because it’s fun and I love K-pop! After such an intense Olympic experience, I wanted to skate freely and enjoy the moment. The energy of that song matched exactly how I felt on the ice. These days, I still listen to a lot of K-pop — ITZY, NewJeans and IVE are definitely on my playlist.
Is there a message you'd like to send to your Korean fans?
Thank you for your continued support. Even during times when I wasn’t competing, I felt the love and support from Korean fans.
There is a saying that "those who quit never win," but some believe your journey challenges that idea. What are your thoughts on that?
I don’t see my break as quitting. Sometimes stepping away is the strongest thing you can do to further growth. Winning isn’t solely about medals.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)