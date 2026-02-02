 Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milan Cortina Games
Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milan Cortina Games

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 09:06
Pope Leo XIV, right, inaugurates a mosaic of the Virgin Mary and a statue of 16th-century Saint Rose of Lima during a ceremony in the Vatican Gardens, at the Vatican, Jan. 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Pope Leo urged world leaders on Sunday to use the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to promote peace, calling on those in authority to take concrete steps toward de-escalation and dialogue.
 
Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo will co-host the Games from Friday to Feb. 22.
 

After his weekly Angelus prayer, the pope said major sporting events, including the Olympic Games, carried a "powerful message of fraternity" and could rekindle hope for "a world at peace", recalling the ancient tradition of the Olympic truce.
 
"The Olympic truce is an ancient custom that accompanies the holding of the Games," he said.
 
"I hope that those who care about peace among peoples and hold positions of authority will take concrete steps on this occasion toward de-escalation and dialogue," he added. 

Reuters
