 The Grammys red carpet is open. Music stars tend to go bold with their fashion.
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 09:07
Rose arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

The 68th Grammys red carpet is in full swing with Gen Z stars like Lola Young and PinkPantheress delivering fresh takes on red carpet fashion.
 
The British rising stars who are shaking up the music industry with their individual sounds both opted for vastly different Vivienne Westwood looks Sunday. 
 

Related Article

Best new artist nominee Young, who is back after taking a brief hiatus last year, sported an army green sweatsuit printed with children's toys on the carpet. PinkPantheress opted for a signature corseted off-the-shoulder gown draped with the Union Jack symbol.
 
The Grammys are a night of rule-breaking looks and memorable fashion statements where artists shed the traditional playbook of red carpet dressing and take style risks. For music’s biggest night Sunday, celebrities will playfully toe the line between costume and contemporary, whether it’s with sexy, dramatic or eccentric ensembles.
 
Stars respectfully toned down their attire last year, choosing instead to go with more subdued or all-black looks in light of the destruction left by the Los Angeles wildfires.
 
Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

At this year's Grammys red carpet, some stars are embracing the unconventional.
 
FKA Twigs brought her album “Eusexua” (2025) to life on the carpet, wearing a beige sheer flowy Paolo Carzana dress, which she paired with a book and an orchid. The artist told Variety that the book is part of the lore of her “Eusexua” album, for which she won best dance/electronic album early in the night.
 
With any red carpet, there is bound to be some drama. Two stars had a fashion face-off at the start of the night, with singer Ledisi and TV host Jasmine Simpkins both flaunting the same off-the-shoulder pink peach dress with sparkly tinsel.
 
FKA Twigs poses in the press room with the award for best dance/electronic album for ″EUSEXUA″ (2025) during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

The Grammy Awards began in 1959 by honoring music legends such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. Since then, red carpet dressing has only become more daring and over-the-top.
 
Who could forget Jennifer Lopez’s legendary Versace green dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards? The jungle-print dress with its striking decolletage is credited as the inspiration behind Google Images, according to Google, due to the high volume of search queries online at the time to see photos of the dress.
 
Last year, model Bianca Censori took the meaning of barely there to new heights when she posed with Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on the carpet in a transparent dress with nothing underneath.
 
PinkPantheress arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Unlike the tuxedos at other award shows, male Grammy nominees often shake things up. Singer-songwriter Darren Criss was one of the first to arrive Sunday shortly after the carpet opened. Criss, who is hosting the Grammys premiere ceremony, donned a shimmering lace suit from Tanner Fletcher with an off-white silk cravat shaped into a bow. He paired it with his signature painted nails.
 
At the Grammys, the carpet is a chance for up-and-coming artists to shine among industry legends and their peers.
 
This year, a fashionable bunch of artists make up the hotly contested best new artist category. Rising star Addison Rae aptly has a song titled “High Fashion” (2025). Will the starlet wear an archival fashion look?
 
Kehlani arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Chappell Roan, who won best new artist last year, donned a yellow tulle archival Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown printed with Degas’ famous ballerinas on the carpet. She later wore several other looks throughout the ceremony.
 
The showstopping getups don’t stop once the carpet closes for the night. Some celebrities debut new looks inside. Miley Cyrus stunned in a shimmery silver Bob Mackie number while performing her hit song “Flowers” (2023) onstage in 2024. The stylish list of performers set to perform this year includes Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams.
 
The Associated Press will stream a four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube and APNews.com.
 
Raphael Saadiq arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

The main show will air live from LA’s Crypto.com Arena on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Sunday. Paramount+ premium plan subscribers will be able to stream the telecast live, too. Paramount+ essential subscribers will have on-demand access the next day.
 
The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

AP
