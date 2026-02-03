 Consumer prices rise 2% in January, slowest pace in 5 months
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Consumer prices rise 2% in January, slowest pace in 5 months

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 10:37
People are seen shopping for groceries at a large supermarket in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

People are seen shopping for groceries at a large supermarket in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in five months in January, partly helped by the steady prices of petroleum products, government data showed Tuesday.
 
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, increased 2 percent from a year earlier last month, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
 

Related Article

 
It marks the smallest on-year increase since August, when the figure stood at 1.7 percent.
 
Inflation had remained above the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target for four consecutive months from September to December.
 
The ministry attributed last month's slower growth primarily to petroleum product prices, which remained largely unchanged from a year earlier.
 
Korea, which depends heavily on energy imports, is particularly vulnerable to external price shocks, which often drive domestic inflation.
 
In December, petroleum product prices jumped 6.1 percent from a year earlier, marking the largest on-year gain since February, when their prices increased 6.3 percent.
 
Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier in January, marking the slowest growth since September.
 
Still, some individual items posted sharp price increases, including rice, apples and mackerel, whose prices jumped 18.3 percent, 10.8 percent and 11.7 percent on year, respectively, the ministry said.
 
Prices of industrial goods increased 1.7 percent, while electricity, gas and water rates rose 0.2 percent.
 
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, went up 2.3 percent on year in January, the ministry said.

Yonhap
tags Korea consumer prices increase inflation Data Ministry

More in Economy

Consumer prices rise 2% in January, slowest pace in 5 months

Canada’s defense procurement chief tours Korean shipyard, says submarine bid hinges on broader economic ties

Online shopping sales hit record 24.29 trillion won in December on Tesla sales surge

Gim prices soar for third consecutive year, reaching record high

Kospi opens sharply lower amid new Fed chair nomination

Related Stories

Korea's October inflation grows to the largest in 7 months

Korean inflation hits 24-year high in 2022, prices up 5.1 percent

Prices rise 2.4% in November as weak won sends petroleum, food costs soaring

Inflation falls to slowest pace in year and half in May

Consumer sentiment rises in December after four-month decline on cooling inflation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)