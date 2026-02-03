 Inflation expected to stay around 2% target this month: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Inflation expected to stay around 2% target this month: BOK

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 11:53
Shoppers browse for groceries at a large supermarket in Seoul on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

Shoppers browse for groceries at a large supermarket in Seoul on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

 
The central bank on Tuesday projected inflation to remain broadly stable around its 2 percent target this month while calling for close monitoring amid heightened volatility in global oil prices and the foreign exchange market.
 
Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov. Kim Woong made the remarks during a meeting to review inflation trends after government data showed consumer prices rose 2 percent from a year earlier in January, marking the slowest growth in five months.
 

Related Article

 
"January's slower inflation was driven by a deceleration in price increases of petroleum products, as well as a slowdown in agricultural and other farm product prices," Kim said.
 
"For February, inflation is expected to remain around the 2 percent target. Given the recent sharp rise in volatility in global oil prices and the won-dollar exchange rates, however, we will closely monitor developments," he added.
 
In its latest forecast released in November, the BOK projected consumer prices to rise 2.1 percent in 2026.
 
The Korean won has fluctuated around the closely watched level of 1,450 won per U.S. dollar in recent sessions.

Yonhap
tags inflation economy bank of korea

More in Economy

Inflation expected to stay around 2% target this month: BOK

Consumer prices rise 2% in January, slowest pace in 5 months

Canada’s defense procurement chief tours Korean shipyard, says submarine bid hinges on broader economic ties

Online shopping sales hit record 24.29 trillion won in December on Tesla sales surge

Gim prices soar for third consecutive year, reaching record high

Related Stories

BOK warns of persistent inflation

BOK report warns of pressures leading to inflation

Consumers get cooked on food prices with sharpest rise in a year in July

BOK calls for reforms to tame food, clothing prices driving up cost of living

BOK policymakers worried about entrenched high inflation in hiking rate in Aug.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)