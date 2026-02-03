Kospi rebounds with over 3% gain, reclaims 5,000 mark
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 09:29 Updated: 03 Feb. 2026, 09:44
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The Kospi surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday to reclaim the 5,000 mark, just a day after slipping below the mark on Monday. The Korea Exchange triggered a buy-side circuit breaker on the Kospi following the rapid resurgence.
The benchmark Kospi index rose 3.21 percent from the previous session to 5,108.77 in early trading, while the Kosdaq index gained 2.62 percent to reach 1,127.11, according to the Korea Exchange.
At 9:26 a.m., the Korea Exchange suspended the effectiveness of program buy orders in the main bourse for five minutes following the rapid surge of futures prices in the benchmark market.
Heavyweight chipmaker Samsung Electronics began at 157,900 won ($109), up 4.99 percent from the previous day, while SK hynix climbed 5.54 percent to 876,000 won.
The rally was widely attributed to a rebound on Wall Street overnight as uncertainty eased.
On Monday, the Kospi closed at 4,949.67, down 274.69 points, or 5.26 percent, from the previous session. The Kosdaq also ended the day down 4.44 percent at 1,098.36.
Update, Feb 3: Additional information regarding the five-minute suspension.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)