University students get global manufacturing experience through Youngone internship program
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 15:16
Sungshin Women’s University students traveled to Vietnam for a four-week global internship program run by clothing and textiles company Youngone Corporation in January.
The program took place at Youngone Nam Dinh, a Youngone subsidiary based in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, and aimed to help students achieve a broader understanding of the global manufacturing field and strengthen cooperation between the university and industry.
The participating students were divided into two teams under the themes of “achieving zero waste”’ and “work process analysis” and proceeded with practical tasks, looking at ways to raise production efficiency while experiencing a real-life global manufacturing environment.
“I could see how the production management theory we learned in lectures was applied on-site,” said Lee Na-hyun, an internship program participant. “By working with local staff, I could experience the speed and processes of the global manufacturing field. I could also improve myself while performing tasks.”
“As a company with global manufacturing lines, we prepared an opportunity to help students gain field experience,” said Youngone Vice President Sung Rae-eun “It’s a meaningful opportunity for students, as well, to understand the manufacturing process while in the field and to collaborate in a diverse culture and environment.”
Meanwhile, Youngone has been consistently running its global internship program with Sungshin Women’s University as part of its industry-academic partnership.
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
