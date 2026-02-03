 University students get global manufacturing experience through Youngone internship program
University students get global manufacturing experience through Youngone internship program

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 15:16
Sungshin Women’s University students pose for a photo at the Youngone Nam Dinh headquarters in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, as part of Youngone Corporation’s global internship program. [YOUNGONE HOLDINGS]

 
Sungshin Women’s University students traveled to Vietnam for a four-week global internship program run by clothing and textiles company Youngone Corporation in January.
 
The program took place at Youngone Nam Dinh, a Youngone subsidiary based in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, and aimed to help students achieve a broader understanding of the global manufacturing field and strengthen cooperation between the university and industry.
 
The participating students were divided into two teams under the themes of “achieving zero waste”’ and “work process analysis” and proceeded with practical tasks, looking at ways to raise production efficiency while experiencing a real-life global manufacturing environment.
 
“I could see how the production management theory we learned in lectures was applied on-site,” said Lee Na-hyun, an internship program participant. “By working with local staff, I could experience the speed and processes of the global manufacturing field. I could also improve myself while performing tasks.”
 
“As a company with global manufacturing lines, we prepared an opportunity to help students gain field experience,” said Youngone Vice President Sung Rae-eun “It’s a meaningful opportunity for students, as well, to understand the manufacturing process while in the field and to collaborate in a diverse culture and environment.”
 
Meanwhile, Youngone has been consistently running its global internship program with Sungshin Women’s University as part of its industry-academic partnership.
 
 

BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
