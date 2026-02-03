 A fruitful holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

A fruitful holiday

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 19:06
Customers shop for gifts and fruits at the Banyeo Agricultural Wholesale Market in Haeundae District, Busan, on Feb. 3, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. [YONHAP]

Customers shop for gifts and fruits at the Banyeo Agricultural Wholesale Market in Haeundae District, Busan, on Feb. 3, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. [YONHAP]

 
Customers shop for gifts and fruits at the Banyeo Agricultural Wholesale Market in Haeundae District, Busan, on Feb. 3, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.
tags Lunar New Year Busan market

More in Industry

Former, current CEOs of Coupang affiliate indicted over alleged unpaid severance pay

A fruitful holiday

Asiana Airlines posts net loss in 2025 over weak won, merger-related costs

Low-cost coffee chain The Venti opens 1st outlet in Middle East

A luxurious lager? Stella Artois, 'Culinary Class Wars' team up for testing menu.

Related Stories

At the traditional market

Fish out of water

Lunar New Year in Everland

Gov't to send families cabbage, radishes for Lunar New Year meals

In Korea, Covid kept couples from divorcing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)