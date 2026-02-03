A luxurious lager? Stella Artois, 'Culinary Class Wars' team up for testing menu.

Low-cost coffee chain The Venti opens 1st outlet in Middle East

Asiana Airlines posts net loss in 2025 over weak won, merger-related costs

Former, current CEOs of Coupang affiliate indicted over alleged unpaid severance pay

Related Stories

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' stirs up 148% spike in reservations at chefs' restaurants

100 contestants of 'Culinary Class Wars 2' revealed

Top 8 reflect on the meaning of 'Culinary Class Wars' ahead of finale

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars': Four contestants share 11 traditional Korean recipes for you to try

Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' set to return for second season after global success