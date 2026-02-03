 Asiana Airlines posts net loss in 2025 over weak won, merger-related costs
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 18:58
Asiana Airlines' flagship A350 aircraft [ASIANA AIRLINES]

Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday that it posted a net loss last year due to a weaker won and higher expenses related to its integration with industry leader Korean Air.
 
On a standalone basis, Asiana posted a net loss of 136.8 billion won ($94.7 million) in 2025, down sharply from a net loss of 493.8 billion won in 2024, the airline said in a regulatory filing.
 

The company also swung to an operating loss of 342.5 billion won, marking its first annual operating loss in five years since 2020, when the aviation industry was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales fell 12.2 percent on year to 6.2 trillion won.
 
Asiana cited one-off costs incurred during preparations for its integration with Korean Air, increased investments and rising labor costs in its annual performance.
 
A weak won also affected expenses linked to fuel and aircraft maintenance, it added.
 
Asiana said it plans to focus this year on strengthening new passenger markets and expanding belly cargo operations using passenger aircraft to improve overall profitability.

Yonhap
