 LG Chem files court injunction against Chinese firm for patent infringement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Chem files court injunction against Chinese firm for patent infringement

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 10:36
LG Chem's logo [LG CHEM]

LG Chem's logo [LG CHEM]

 
LG Chem has filed for a court injunction against the Korean arm of China's Ronbay Technology, the latest step in their patent dispute that began in 2024, industry sources said Tuesday.
 
According to the sources, LG Chem filed an injunction against Jaese Energy last month in connection with a lawsuit filed with the Seoul Central District Court in August 2024, alleging the Chinese firm's products infringed on multiple patents.
 

Related Article

 
The injunction application came as a follow-up measure after the Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board recently acknowledged the validity of a set of LG Chem's patents, rejecting Jaese Energy's earlier claim that they were invalid.
 
A court approval of the injunction is expected to virtually suspend Jaese Energy's operations in Korea, potentially affecting the global cathode materials supply chain, industry watchers said.
 
"LG Chem's patent technologies play a key role in helping Korea's high-performance batteries penetrate the global market," an official from the company said.
 
"Based on our rightful exercise of rights and competitive patent portfolio, we aim to offer diverse intellectual property business models and pursue shared growth in the industry."

Yonhap
tags Korea LG Chem injuction Ronbay Technology China

More in Industry

Korea's biohealth industry likely to expand over 20% in 2026: Report

LG Chem files court injunction against Chinese firm for patent infringement

Coupang's sanitary pads sell out quickly amid heavy discounts

Beaten by China in EV batteries, Korea finds an edge in humanoids

52 executives indicted for fixing prices of flour, sugar, electrical parts

Related Stories

LG Chem splashes $94 million on water treatment facility

LG Chem hopes to double revenue by 2030

LG Chem to produce hydrogen and sell CO2 to Taekyung

LG Chem beats expectations with Q3 profit of $640 million

LG Chem mulls selling water solutions unit amid prolonged petrochemical slump
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)