LG Chem files court injunction against Chinese firm for patent infringement

LG Chem has filed for a court injunction against the Korean arm of China's Ronbay Technology, the latest step in their patent dispute that began in 2024, industry sources said Tuesday.According to the sources, LG Chem filed an injunction against Jaese Energy last month in connection with a lawsuit filed with the Seoul Central District Court in August 2024, alleging the Chinese firm's products infringed on multiple patents.The injunction application came as a follow-up measure after the Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board recently acknowledged the validity of a set of LG Chem's patents, rejecting Jaese Energy's earlier claim that they were invalid.A court approval of the injunction is expected to virtually suspend Jaese Energy's operations in Korea, potentially affecting the global cathode materials supply chain, industry watchers said."LG Chem's patent technologies play a key role in helping Korea's high-performance batteries penetrate the global market," an official from the company said."Based on our rightful exercise of rights and competitive patent portfolio, we aim to offer diverse intellectual property business models and pursue shared growth in the industry."Yonhap