LG Innotek to unveil next-generation automotive lighting technologies in Europe
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 16:42
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
LG Innotek said it will unveil a range of next-generation automotive lighting technologies in Europe at the 39th Lighting Workshop hosted by Driving Vision News, which begins on Wednesday in Munich.
The company’s key exhibits include the Nexlide Air, a lightweight, silicon-based lighting solution designed for slimmer bumper and grille applications, and the Nexlide Pixel, which features what LG Innotek says is the world’s smallest lighting pixel at 2mm by 2mm, enabling significantly higher resolution. The Nexlide Pixel was awarded an Innovation Award at CES 2026.
LG Innotek positions the Nexlide Pixel as an advanced vehicle-to-everything communication solution capable of displaying high-definition text and images via exterior vehicle lighting. The system can, for example, convey emergency messages to pedestrians or display customized symbols input by the driver.
During the two-day event at the Olympia Park exhibition center, LG Innotek will operate a dedicated booth to showcase its full Nexlide lineup.
After the workshop, the company plans to hold roadshows targeting major European automakers as part of its strategy to expand its presence in the region. LG Innotek aims to grow its automotive lighting business to about $691 million by 2030.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)