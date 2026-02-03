 LG Innotek to unveil next-generation automotive lighting technologies in Europe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Innotek to unveil next-generation automotive lighting technologies in Europe

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 16:42
LG Innotek employee demonstrates vehicle lighting technology known as the ″Nexlide Pixel″ [LG INNOTEK]

LG Innotek employee demonstrates vehicle lighting technology known as the ″Nexlide Pixel″ [LG INNOTEK]

 
LG Innotek said it will unveil a range of next-generation automotive lighting technologies in Europe at the 39th Lighting Workshop hosted by Driving Vision News, which begins on Wednesday in Munich.
 
The company’s key exhibits include the Nexlide Air, a lightweight, silicon-based lighting solution designed for slimmer bumper and grille applications, and the Nexlide Pixel, which features what LG Innotek says is the world’s smallest lighting pixel at 2mm by 2mm, enabling significantly higher resolution. The Nexlide Pixel was awarded an Innovation Award at CES 2026.
 

Related Article

 
LG Innotek positions the Nexlide Pixel as an advanced vehicle-to-everything communication solution capable of displaying high-definition text and images via exterior vehicle lighting. The system can, for example, convey emergency messages to pedestrians or display customized symbols input by the driver.
 
During the two-day event at the Olympia Park exhibition center, LG Innotek will operate a dedicated booth to showcase its full Nexlide lineup.
 
After the workshop, the company plans to hold roadshows targeting major European automakers as part of its strategy to expand its presence in the region. LG Innotek aims to grow its automotive lighting business to about $691 million by 2030.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags LG Innotek

More in Industry

Unfazed by tariffs, GM Korea plans to boost production to 500,000 vehicles

As food fads come and go, small businesses trying to catch the latest wave end up drowning in debt

LG Innotek to unveil next-generation automotive lighting technologies in Europe

3 suffer from smoke inhalation in SPC plant fire

New deals with China's copyright body will help Korean music collect more royalties

Related Stories

LG Innotek off the line in automotive AP module market

LG Innotek posts whopping 726% jump in profit for Q2

LG Innotek develops next-gen substrate for smart cards, cuts carbon emission by half

LG Innotek to showcase Nexlide tech at Munich lighting workshop

LG Innotek unveils plan to raise ROE and generate $5.6 billion annually
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)