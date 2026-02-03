 LG secures patent for agentic AI supporting scientific research
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 11:57
This image provided by LG AI Research on Feb. 3 shows a demonstration of the Exaone Discovery, an agentic AI platform. [LG AI RESEARCH]

LG AI Research, the AI lab under Korea's LG Group, said Tuesday it has secured a patent for the technology behind its advanced agentic AI platform designed to support scientific research.
 
The research lab said the patent covers core technology of the Exaone Discovery, an agentic AI platform that helps researchers shorten the time needed to conduct scientific experiments and develop new materials.
 

"The Exaone Discovery is capable of analyzing data in various formats, including research papers, patent filings, molecular structures and images, at speeds tens of times faster than existing platforms," the company said.
 
The research lab said the Exaone Discovery is being applied to develop various products across LG Group, including cosmetics, batteries and pharmaceuticals.
 
"We will continue developing the Exaone Discovery into a leading agentic AI for chemistry capable of discovering new materials that could reshape industries such as batteries, chips and pharmaceuticals," the company said.
 
LG AI Research added that it has filed 573 patent applications since 2022 as part of efforts to protect its in-house AI technologies.

Yonhap
