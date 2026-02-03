 Low-cost coffee chain The Venti opens 1st outlet in Middle East
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 18:58
A pedestrian walks past a The Venti store in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 21, 2025. [YONHAP]

SNC Sein, the operator of the Korean low-cost coffee brand The Venti, said on Tuesday that it has opened its first outlet in the Middle East as part of its overseas expansion strategy.
 
The company said the outlet, located in Amman, the capital of Jordan, has introduced seven localized menu items out of the 11 planned.
 

“We plan to expand into other Middle Eastern markets based on our experience in Jordan,” the company said.
 
SNC Sein currently operates four The Venti outlets in Canada and one in Vietnam, in addition to around 1,600 stores in Korea.
 
The company also plans to enter the U.S. market by opening its first outlet in Las Vegas later this year.

Yonhap
