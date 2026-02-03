Unfazed by tariffs, GM Korea plans to boost production to 500,000 vehicles

GM Korea, the Korean unit of General Motors, said Tuesday that it aims to produce 500,000 vehicles this year to meet growing overseas demand, particularly from the United States.The target represents an 8.5 percent increase from its output of 460,826 units last year, and came amid renewed speculation that the automaker could scale back or exit operations in Korea due to higher U.S. import tariffs.GM Korea's vehicle sales had plunged to 223,623 units in 2021 from 409,830 in 2019, due largely to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales rebounded to 464,648 units in 2023 and 499,000 in 2024.The company said it plans to focus on producing the Chevrolet Trax crossover and the Chevrolet Trailblazer compact SUV by fully operating its Bupyeong and Changwon plants.“Parent company GM has recently requested GM Korea to operate the two plants at full capacity to produce 500,000 units,” a company spokesperson said.GM CEO Mary Barra earlier said demand for models produced in Korea remained strong and that the vehicles were contributing to the company's profitability.At the “GM Korea 2026 Business Strategy Conference” held in December of last year, GM Korea announced plans to invest $300 million in its local operations and strengthen its production base beyond 2028, dismissing concerns that the Detroit automaker may reduce its footprint in the country.Last week, GM Korea launched the Acadia SUV and the Canyon pickup under its SUV- and pickup-focused GMC brand, and said it plans to introduce the all-electric Hummer SUV in the first half of this year to boost sales.The United States currently imposes a 15 percent tariff on Korean-made vehicles under a bilateral trade agreement.However, last month U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise “reciprocal” tariffs and auto duties on Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent, citing delays in the country's legislative process related to the trade deal's implementation.Yonhap