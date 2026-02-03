Financial markets reel from ‘Warsh risk’ as contagion fears grow (KOR)

Financial markets suffered a bout of what traders dubbed “Black Monday.” On Monday, the Kospi fell 5.26 percent from the previous session, slipping below the 5,000 mark just four trading days after first closing above that level on Friday. The tech-heavy Kosdaq dropped 4.44 percent. The won weakened sharply, losing 24.8 won against the dollar in a single day. Regional markets also retreated, with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.25 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite falling 2.48 percent.The shock that rippled through Asian markets was quickly labeled “Warsh risk.” On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump named Kevin Warsh as his pick for the next chair of the Federal Reserve, triggering what investors saw as a tightening shock. The prices of gold and silver plunged 11.38 percent and 31.31 percent, respectively, on the same day, moves rarely seen in those markets. Bitcoin also fell below $80,000 for the first time in nine months.Warsh, a former member of the Fed’s Board of Governors who opposed quantitative easing, has long been viewed as a policy hawk. Markets now expect that, rather than aggressive rate cuts, he could favor shrinking the central bank's balance sheet to absorb excess liquidity. The contradictory label often attached to him, a “hawkish dove,” reflects growing anxiety that uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy will intensify.The concern is that Korea is particularly vulnerable to such external shocks. With key industries outside semiconductors losing momentum and domestic demand remaining sluggish, the economy’s fundamentals have been weakening. Anxiety has also been fueled by the speed at which funds have poured into equities. Under the current administration’s push toward a “Kospi 5,000 era,” cash waiting to enter the stock market surpassed 100 trillion won ($68.7 billion) for the first time on Friday. Margin trading has also surged, with outstanding credit balances exceeding 30 trillion won, another record. The heavier the reliance on borrowed money, the greater the risk of a sharp correction when an external shock hits.Market analysts warn that shifts in U.S. monetary policy could spill over into global financial markets and the real economy. To prevent such uncertainty from spreading into a broader risk for Korea’s economy, the government must act with a heightened sense of urgency and take pre-emptive steps. Above all, excessive efforts to prop up the stock market should not be allowed to amplify risks for households and the broader economy.금융시장이 ‘검은 월요일’을 맞았다. 2일 코스피는 전 거래일보다 5.26% 하락했다. 지난달 27일 종가 기준 사상 첫 5000고지를 밟은 뒤 4거래일 만에 5000선을 내줬다. 코스닥도 4.44% 떨어졌다. 달러 대비 원화 가치는 하루 만에 24.8원 급락했다. 일본 닛케이(-1.25%)와 중국 상하이지수(-2.48%) 모두 하락했다.아시아 시장을 뒤흔든 건 ‘워시 리스크’다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난달 30일 차기 연방준비제도(Fed) 의장 후보로 케빈 워시 전 Fed 이사를 지명하자 자산 시장이 긴축 발작을 일으켰다. 지난달 30일 금(-11.38%)과 은(-31.31%) 가격 폭락은 유례를 찾기 힘든 수준이었다. 비트코인도 9개월 만에 8만 달러가 무너졌다. 워시는 Fed 이사 시절 양적완화에 반대하는 등 ‘매파(통화 긴축) 본색’을 드러낸 바 있다. 시장은 워시가 과감한 금리 인하보다는 대차대조표 축소를 통한 시중 유동성 흡수 등의 신중한 행보를 보일 수 있다고 전망한다. 워시에게 붙은 ‘매파적 비둘기(통화 완화)’라는 모순 형용이 대변하듯 미국 통화정책의 불확실성이 커질 수 있다는 우려가 금융 시장을 강타한 것이다.문제는 이런 충격에 더 취약한 한국의 상황이다. 반도체를 제외한 주력 산업 부진과 내수 침체로 경제의 기초체력이 급격히 떨어져 가고 있다. 게다가 증시로의 자금 쏠림이 단기간에 과도해진 것이 불안감을 키우고 있다. ‘코스피 5000 시대’를 내건 현 정부 기조 속에 주식 매수 대기자금인 예탁금은 지난달 27일 사상 처음 100조원을 돌파했다. ‘빚투’ 규모도 눈덩이처럼 커져 신용거래 잔고가 30조원을 넘어서 사상 최고 수준으로 많아졌다. 외부 충격 발생 시 증시가 대규모로 조정받을 수 있는 취약성이 그만큼 커진 셈이다. 시장 전문가들은 미국 통화 정책의 변화가 글로벌 금융시장과 실물경제 충격으로 이어질 가능성을 경고하고 있다. 이런 불확실성이 우리 경제 전반의 위험으로 번지지 않도록 정부는 비상한 위기감을 갖고 선제적 관리에 나서야 한다. 무엇보다 과도한 증시 부양이 가계와 경제의 리스크를 키우는 일은 없어야 한다.