Meanwhile: AI as a scientific colleague, not just a tool (KOR)

Nature, an international academic journal, identified “AI for Science” as one of its trends to watch in 2026, signaling that artificial intelligence has begun to intervene actively in the process of scientific discovery. AI is already playing a significant role in laboratories. AlphaFold, an AI system for predicting protein structures, opened vast search spaces through computation in a field that had relied on experiments for decades, an achievement that led to the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. It marked the first time AI was formally recognized as a contributor to scientific achievement.Today, AI is less a tool that rapidly computes correct answers than a colleague that proposes the next question. In materials science it suggests novel combinations, in chemistry it maps reaction pathways and in astronomy it detects signals humans have missed. Nature even views 2026 as the first year in which AI could produce new scientific discoveries without direct human involvement. In that sense, AI has grown from an assistant into a peer.Yet every new partnership raises new questions. If humans cannot understand results proposed by AI, can they still be called science? When errors occur, where does responsibility lie? What becomes of the scientist’s role in an era when experiments are not directly designed by humans? AI accelerates the pace of research, but it also forces a reexamination of scientific standards and ethics.These questions do not stop at the laboratory door. AI is now embedded throughout daily life. The issue is no longer how extensively it is used, but the attitude with which humans coexist with it. Rather than accepting AI-generated answers at face value, the capacity to ask why a result emerged and to verify it becomes critical.Education, therefore, must cultivate the ability to formulate questions rather than merely find correct answers quickly. In everyday decision-making, the principle that humans remain the final agents of judgment and responsibility must not be lost. AI should not replace thinking but expand its horizons. It should function as a companion that widens the space of inquiry, not a substitute that decides in our place. The future of this partnership will depend on the questions humans choose to carry as they walk alongside AI. With curiosity, skepticism and responsibility, AI can deepen understanding without eroding accountability. Without them, speed and automation risk hollowing out the meaning of science itself.국제 학술지 네이처는 2026년에 주목할 흐름 중 하나로 ‘인공지능 기반 과학연구(AI for Science)’를 꼽았다. 이는 AI가 과학적 발견 과정에 적극적으로 개입하기 시작했음을 뜻한다. AI는 이미 연구 현장에서 큰 활약을 펼치고 있다. 단백질 구조 예측 AI인 알파폴드는 수십 년 동안 실험에 의존해 온 단백질 구조 연구에서 방대한 탐색 공간을 계산으로 열어 보였고, 이 성과는 2024년 노벨 화학상으로까지 이어졌다. AI가 과학의 성과로 공식 인정받은 첫 장면이었다. 이제 AI는 ‘정답을 빠르게 계산하는 조수’가 아니라 ‘다음 질문을 제안하는 동료’에 가깝다. 재료과학에서는 새로운 물질 조합을, 화학에서는 반응 경로를 찾아낸다. 그리고 네이처는 2026년을 인간의 관여 없이 AI가 새로운 과학적 발견을 내놓을 원년으로 보고 있다. 이제 AI는 연구자의 보조자가 아니라 동료로 성장한 셈이다.새로운 동행에는 새로운 질문이 따른다. AI가 제안한 결과를 인간이 이해하지 못할 때 그것을 과학이라고 볼 수 있는가. 오류가 발생했을 때 책임은 누구에게 있는가. 실험을 직접 설계하지 않는 시대에 과학자의 역할은 무엇인가. AI는 과학의 속도를 높이지만, 동시에 과학의 기준과 윤리를 다시 묻게 한다. 단지 과학 분야뿐일까? AI는 이제 우리 일상 곳곳에 스며들어 있다. 문제는 ‘얼마나 많이 활용하느냐’가 아니라 ‘어떤 태도로 함께하느냐’이다. AI가 제시한 답을 그대로 받아들이기보다, 왜 그런 결과가 나왔는지를 묻고 검증하는 능력이 중요해진다. 교육에서는 정답을 빨리 찾는 힘보다 질문을 만드는 힘을 길러야 한다. 일상에서도 판단과 책임의 최종 주체는 인간이라는 원칙을 놓치지 않아야 한다. AI는 생각을 대신해 주는 존재가 아니라, 생각의 지평을 넓혀 주는 동반자여야 한다. 우리가 어떤 질문을 품고 AI와 함께 걷느냐에 따라 이 동행의 미래는 전혀 다른 길로 이어질 수 있다.