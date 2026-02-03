 G-Dragon to hold first performance in Middle East at 'Krazy Super Concert' in Dubai
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 10:11
Krazy Super Concert lineup poster [KRAZY SUPER CONCERT]

Singer G-Dragon is set to hold his first-ever performance in the Middle Eastern region, headlining the "Krazy Super Concert" festival in Dubai.
 
The festival, set to take place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Feb. 17, is the Middle Eastern edition of the "Krazy Super" series that began in the United States.
 

G-Dragon will be joined by Korean artists Jay Park, Yein, Yerin and Kim Jong-kook, as well as Chinese artist Kun, according to the lineup unveiled by the organizers.
 
Prior to the festival, G-Dragon will hold a meet and greet with fans at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Feb. 6 to 8. The event will continue in Yokohama and Bangkok.
 
Last year, G-Dragon held a solo tour "Übermensch" in 16 cities including Tokyo, Sydney, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon

