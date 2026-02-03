ILLIT continues anime connection, singing 'Bubee' for Studio Pierrot's 'Mahou no Shimai Lulutto Lilly'
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 13:59
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Girl group ILLIT will sing the opening theme for a new Japanese TV anime.
ILLIT will sing “Bubee,” the opening theme for the TV anime “Mahou no Shimai Lulutto Lilly” (“Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly”) set to air in April, according to the girl group’s agency Belift Lab on Tuesday.
“Bubee” is a dance-pop track built on a J-pop base with a Shibuya-kei subculture sensibility.
“Recording ‘Bubee’ felt like we were being pulled into the anime’s world,” ILLIT said in a statement. “Please listen closely to the cute lyrics and bouncy melody.”
“Mahou no Shimai Lulutto Lilly” follows two sisters who gain magical powers and transform into the adults they once admired — then, without knowing each other’s true identities, begin working as idols.
The series is drawing attention as the newest title from Studio Pierrot, which has produced a series of “magical girl” franchise animes since 1983.
ILLIT has previously contributed to anime soundtracks, releasing “Sunday Morning” as the opening theme for the second season of the Japanese TV anime “’Tis Time for ‘Torture,’ Princess” (2024) and “Secret Quest” as the ending theme for the Korea-broadcast anime “Pokémon: Mega Voltage” (2025).
The group’s “Almond Chocolate,” released in February last year as the theme song for the film “It Takes More Than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love” (2025), topped Japanese music charts and won an Excellent Work Award at the 67th Japan Record Awards.
Meanwhile, ILLIT will go on its first tour, “Press Start” across seven cities.
The tour kicks off with shows on March 14 and 15 at Ticketlink Live Arena in southern Seoul, followed by Aichi on June 13 and 14, Osaka on June 20 and 21, Fukuoka on June 29 and 30, Hyogo on July 18 and 19, Tokyo on July 23, 25 and 26 and a finale show in Hong Kong on Aug. 22.
