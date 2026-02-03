Monsta X kicks off world tour with intense energy, dramatic lighting and a surprising member makeover
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 16:55
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
It was a rare spectacle even by K-pop standards. At the Seoul kickoff of its latest world tour, boy band Monsta X left an undeniably lasting impression — beginning with lavish production value and closing with a surprising farewell to the group’s youngest member ahead of his enlistment.
Fresh off its 10th anniversary, Monsta X opened its first world tour in four years, “The X: Nexus,” with three shows at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Friday through Sunday, attracting about 20,000 fans in total.
The 200-minute concert felt like a commentary in more ways than one. Especially in light of the group’s 10th anniversary show at the same venue six months ago, which left some fans disappointed due to the notable absence of several major hits and which also raised questions about the group’s journey going forward at the time. However, on this night, Monsta X made it abundantly clear that it has still a lot left to offer.
“After celebrating our 10th anniversary last year, launching a new tour in the New Year feels like opening a new chapter for Monsta X,” said member Joohoney during a brief intermission after the group opened the show with an intense run of some of its most iconic hits: “Dramarama” (2017), “Love Killa” (2020) and “Rush Hour” (2021), followed by “Lone Ranger” (2023) and “Catch Me Now” (2025).
Debuting on May 14, 2015, Monsta X is known for its hard-hitting performances coupled with an aggressive and driving sound. Opening the show with “Dramarama,” one of the group’s most recognizable tracks, immediately set the tone for the evening.
Aside from the veterans’ strong live performances — especially by main vocalist Kihyun and rapper Joohoney — what stood out most was the stage lighting.
Calling the concert a light show would not be an exaggeration. The production value amplified Monsta X’s trademark explosive energy through an intricate array of effects, from beams fanning outward across the dome to laser lights frenetically crisscrossing the venue.
Colored lights lined the cross-shaped thrust stage, while two sets of ring-shaped light fixtures — one suspended above the main stage and another above the thrust — rose and fell, at times tilting diagonally like an asteroid belt.
Between sets, the lights even took center stage briefly, bursting into full-spectrum rainbow hues, a spectacle that would be more commonly seen during year-end stadium-scale award shows. Combined with the generous use of haze, confetti and pyrotechnics, the production pushed the group’s intense performance up a notch.
After a softer mid-concert segment comprising “Middle of the Night” (2019), “Deny” (2023) and “AND” (2022), the show once again picked up the pace with “Do What I Want” (2025), followed by “N the Front” (2025) and “Tuscan Leather” (2025).
As with many long-running K-pop groups, the six members also took the stage individually for solo performances, with almost all of them unveiling unreleased songs that surprised fans. Joohoney's songs were only ones that were not new to the audience, as his second solo EP “Insanity” was released on Jan. 5.
The finale started with “Beautiful Liar” (2023), “Alligator” (2019) and “Shoot Out” (2018), after which Monsta X launched into several repeats of explosive choruses upon the crowd’s enthusiastic request.
“Back in our earlier days after the debut, I could never have imagined that we would still be loved by so many Monbebe [Monsta X’s fandom] 11 years after our debut,” said Kihyun by the end of the night.
“You are the ones who always motivate me to become better and remain grateful,” he added, looking at the fans filling the venue.
And then came the real highlight of the night during the encore — as I.M, the youngest member of the group, decided to shave his head before his upcoming enlistment scheduled for Feb. 9.
His older bandmates, who have already completed their service, took turns shaving off his hair in a symbolic farewell.
Some fans in the crowd were seen wiping away tears, prompting the members to offer words of comfort, while I.M lightened the mood, joking, “You’ll soon find out how prettily shaped my head is.”
“Good luck with the world tour,” I.M told the members calmly. “I, also, will be off to the military. Monbebe, I’ll be back in good health.”
With its remaining five members, Monsta X’s “The X: Nexus” will next head to Japan in April, before continuing to Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)