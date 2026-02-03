Netflix to livestream BTS performance at Gwanghwamun Square to 190 countries
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 09:50 Updated: 03 Feb. 2026, 09:52
- SHIN HA-NEE
Netflix will livestream BTS’s upcoming performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, BigHit Music said Tuesday.
BTS is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. on March 21 for “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang,” a special show scheduled a day after the release of the septet’s fifth full-length album, “Arirang.”
The show will be streamed live in more than 190 countries through Netflix, marking the platform’s first livestream of a Korean event on such a global scale.
“’Arirang’ is an album that explores BTS’s roots and identity, as well as emotions the members wish to convey,” BigHit Music explained in a statement. “Given the symbolic significance of the concept of ‘Arirang,’ we chose a venue that represents Korea for the group’s first performance.”
“Arirang” refers to one of Korea’s most iconic traditional folk songs.
A documentary of the album’s preparation, titled “BTS: The Return,” will also premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 27.
The upcoming album features 14 songs and comes after an extended hiatus during which the members fulfilled their mandatory military duties. It marks the group’s first new album release in three years and nine months, following the anthology album “Proof” (2022).
