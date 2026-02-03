 Onew to release new album 'Tough Love' on March 9
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 09:28
Onew ″Tough Love″ trailer image [GRIFFIN ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Onew will release his new album "Tough Love" on March 9, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The new album, Onew's fifth solo EP, comes eight months after his second full-length album "Percent" was released last July. Onew also released his second Japanese EP last October.
 

"Tough Love" will show Onew's broad musical spectrum as artist and producer, highlighting the "color of his senses in music," according to the agency.
 
Onew debuted as a member of SHINee in May 2008. The four-member group — Onew, Taemin, Minho and Key — rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits such as “Replay” (2008), “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (2012) and “View” (2015).
 
Onew has been pursuing his solo career ever since his first solo EP "Voice" was released in December 2018.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Onew SHINee

