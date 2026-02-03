'Roots and identity': With 'Arirang' on the horizon, where will BTS's musical journey go next?
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- SHIN HA-NEE
K-pop juggernaut BTS is set to make more history with its upcoming full-length album, “Arirang” — the seven-member group’s first release in nearly three years. Its agency, BigHit Music, has called the record an exploration into the band's “roots and identity.”
What does that musically entail for BTS, a group whose sound has constantly evolved?
Since its debut in June 2013, BTS has been on a constant sonic evolution — starting from raw, old-school hip-hop to a more pop-oriented turn in the mid-2010s, followed by the English-language chart-toppers “Dynamite” (2020), “Butter” (2021) and “Permission to Dance” (2021) during the pandemic era.
As anticipation builds for what is expected to be one of the biggest K-pop releases in history, “Arirang” arrives not simply as another comeback but as a moment of self-examination.
To understand what may lie ahead, here is a closer look at how BTS’s musical identity has evolved — and how each era has laid the groundwork for the next.
Hip-hop beginnings
BTS’s earliest albums, often referred to collectively as the “Skool” trilogy, may not be familiar to casual listeners today.
Yet, these works contain the DNA that would later propel the group to global relevance, with key sonic architects — including main producer Pdogg, alongside Supreme Boi and Slow Rabbit — shaping BTS’s sound from the beginning, along with members RM and Suga.
At its earliest stage, BigHit Music and HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk envisioned BTS not as a conventional idol group but more as a hip-hop crew, modeled after acts like Teddy’s 1TYM, with rapper and leader RM positioned as its key pillar.
BTS’s debut single “2 Cool 4 Skool” (2013), followed by its first EP “O!RUL8,2?” (2013) and second EP “Skool Luv Affair” (2014), established a confrontational tone. Tracks like “No More Dream” (2013) and “N.O” (2013) were blunt critiques of Korea’s rigid education system and the suffocating social pressure placed on youth, reflecting the members' real-life experiences.
Verses like "Why are you forcing me to go in a different direction? Mind your own business, please don't force me" from debut track "No More Dream" are representative of this era.
Musically, BTS's early discography leaned heavily into aggressive, old-school hip-hop sounds, which continued into the group’s first full-length album, “Dark & Wild” (2014). The album was the last episode in the band's hip-hop driven era, brandishing a raw edge while also broadening its thematic scope into romantic narratives through “Danger” (2014) and “War of Hormone” (2014).
Meanwhile, B-sides, such as “Paldogangsan” (2013), highlighted the members' diverse regional identities through dialect-heavy lyrics — an early demonstration of BTS’s commitment to personal storytelling, which continues into later tracks like “Ma City” (2015).
“BTS’s debut with a fresh identity as a hip-hop idol group helped set it apart from existing acts, yet cannot be viewed as an elaborate strategy for broad public appeal,” said late music critic Kim Young-dae in his book “BTS: The Review” (2019).
“Nevertheless, it has undeniably been the core driver behind BTS’s significant overseas expansion,” Kim pointed out, noting that the group’s emphasis on authenticity and creative agency resonated particularly with U.S. audiences.
A sonic makeover
BTS’s first major turning point came with its third EP “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life PT. 1” (2015), the beginning of a trilogy that redefined the group’s musical and narrative scope.
While the core theme of youth and embedded critiques on Korea’s societal landscape remained intact, the sound softened from its earlier hip-hop-centered aggressiveness. The members adopted a more pop-oriented approach as they closed the chapter on their late teenage years and opened a new one into early adulthood.
This transition, coupled with elaborate visual storytelling that expands throughout the band's discography, reflects a narrative evolution as the members move on from being rebellious teenagers to young adults grappling with uncertainty.
“I Need U” (2015), the lead track of the third EP, marked a shift toward emotional vulnerability, portraying youth as more fragile than defiant, with lyrics such as "Because the sky is blue and the sunshine is stunning, my tears are more visible / Why does it have to be you? Why can't I leave you?" capturing the ache of longing.
Its music video became BTS’s first to surpass 100 million views, and its success continued into later releases “Run” (2015) and “Save ME” (2016).
This era marks the beginning of BTS’s global rise, as the group first entered the Billboard 200 album chart with “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life PT. 2” (2015).
The momentum carried into “Wings” (2016), BTS’s second full-length album, which expanded the group’s thematic ambition. Inspired by Hermann Hesse’s 1919 classic “Demian," it marked a darker, more expansive turn, anchored by lead track “Blood, Sweat & Tears” and solo tracks by each member.
“You Never Walk Alone” (2017), a repackage of the "Wings" album, shifted the narrative toward solidarity and healing, which remains deeply embedded in the group's later releases, with lead track “Spring Day” (2017) — considered one of BTS’s most iconic tracks.
The song opens with RM's rap verses, "I miss you, when I say it aloud, I miss you more," invoking feelings of nostalgia and melancholy that run through the track. Its music video, supposedly inspired by “The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas” (1973) by Ursula K. Le Guin, features melancholic imagery interpreted by some as alluding to the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy.
Narrative thickens
By the time BTS entered the “Love Yourself” era, the group had fast evolved from breakout stars to a global phenomenon.
Spanning from the fifth EP “Love Yourself: Her” (2017) to the third full-length album “Tear” (2018) — which made history as the first K-pop album to top the Billboard 200 — and the repackage “Answer” (2018), the series of releases explores the theme of love. It takes listeners from the romantic infatuation of “DNA” (2017) to the heartbreak of “Fake Love” (2018) and the self-acceptance of “Idol” (2018).
“Idol,” in particular, stands out as an experimental and defiant declaration of embracing oneself, infusing African rhythms with Korean traditional motifs both sonically and visually. Lyrics such as "You can call me artist / You can call me idol / Or whatever you might wanna call me / I don't care," capture the bold self-assertion of the song.
“K-pop idols' music has been progressing forward regardless of older generations’ rejection and critics’ sneers over the past quarter of a century,” said music critic Hyun Ji-woon in his commentary on the 16th Korean Music Awards. “With ‘Idol,’ this progression reached a singular point through its message and the resurgence of long-neglected traditional rhythms.”
Following the unprecedented global success, BTS entered a period of introspection.
Its next EP “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2019) began a duology that proceeded with gratitude and optimism, reflected in “Boy With Luv,” which RM said was dedicated to BTS’s fans, ARMY.
But the mood darkened with “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020), the group’s fourth full-length album released to commemorate its seventh debut anniversary.
Loosely inspired by Carl Jung’s psychological theories, the studio album tackled themes such as ambition, fear and identity.
The themes of reflection continued through “Interlude: Shadow” (2020), which explored the emotional toll of BTS’s unprecedented global success, with candid lyrics such as "I'm afraid, flying high scares me / Nobody told me how lonely it is here / My leap might be a fall." The prerelease track “Black Swan” (2020) depicts artistic struggles, inspired by dancer Martha Graham’s quote, “A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful,” which is included in the performance video of the song.
The lead track, “On” (2020), channels that tension into a resolve, powered by its intense marching band and gospel choir sound, coupled with a commanding performance.
Making it in the States
Then came the Covid-19 pandemic — as well as 2020's “Dynamite," a disco-pop single sung entirely in English.
The song became BTS’s second major breakthrough, as it topped the Billboard Hot 100 single chart, offering joy and escapism amid a global pandemic.
“BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ served its role as a pop song to lighten up the public’s mood that had been dominated by despair, depression and anxiety, protecting people’s emotional asset,” said Park Hyun-joon, a rock musician and a judge for the Korean Music Awards.
The success continued with “Butter” and “Permission to Dance," upbeat, easy-listening dance tracks, which cemented BTS’s mainstream dominance.
During this era, BTS continued to expand its existing musical legacy through the deluxe edition “BE” (2020), produced by Pdogg. “Life Goes On” (2020), the lead track of the album, topped the Billboard Hot 100 right after “Dynamite,” as the very first, mostly Korean song to top the chart, followed by “Butter.”
However, BTS's three biggest pop hits — “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” — also marked a notable stylistic departure. Produced by Western pop composers rather than longtime collaborators like Pdogg, the tracks favored accessibility over introspection.
Back to their roots?
During the military hiatus that started with Jin’s enlistment in 2022, BTS inevitably shifted focus toward solo projects, with each member exploring distinct musical identities.
Taking a step back from the massive brand identity of BTS — and the inescapable public pressure of chart performance and scrutiny — the artistic styles they had been developing through solo tracks and mixtapes expanded into full-fledged album releases and collaborations.
Jungkook's solo full-length album "Golden" (2023) leaned heavily into R&B, while V experimented with slower, jazz-infused sounds, highlighting his deep vocal tone. RM's second full-length album, "Right Place, Wrong Person" (2024), explored the loneliness of being out of place through emotive, trendy textures and candid lyrics, rather than being confined solely to the hip-hop genre.
Now, after the extended hiatus, “Arirang” comes not merely as a reunion but as a moment of redefining the group’s identity after the band's massive pop success.
What we know so far about “Arirang” is that the album will explore BTS’s Korean roots, which will serve as the “emotional themes” of the album.
BTS has explored similar themes before, notably with “Idol,” but it appears “Arirang” could serve as something more foundational in the group’s musical direction going forward. Whether this translates into a sonic return to hip-hop, renewed collaboration with longtime producer Pdogg or an entirely new hybrid remains unknown. Speculation suggests that Grammy-winning U.S. producer Diplo, who has previously worked with Big Bang and Blackpink, may have participated in the project, as he recently made a social media post with the cover image of “Arirang” and a caption reading, “let’s go.”
"BTS leaned on retropop sounds with 'Dynamite' and 'Butter' as a strategic move to cement its position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the landscape has changed quite a bit now, partially due to the success of 'KPop Demon Hunters,'" noted pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik, referring to the biggest animated film of 2025 and its global impact in promoting Korea's national brand and traditional motifs.
"Considering that K-pop's focus has shifted overseas rather than on the domestic scene since the Covid-19 era, putting a spotlight on Korea as the heart of K-pop holds significance both at home and abroad," he added.
BTS's "roots" are defined not by a single musical genre, but by its youth-driven storytelling, artistic agency, social consciousness and a willingness to constantly evolve. If "Arirang" indeed explores its identity, then returning to its roots could signify these constant transformations — as a new starting point for yet another new era.
