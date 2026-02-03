 Korea, Poland agree on need to bolster info sharing on Korean Peninsula at 1st security talks
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 10:37
Jeong Yeon-doo, left, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, poses for a photo with Robert Kupiecki, undersecretary of state for security policy at the Polish foreign ministry, ahead of their security strategy dialogue in Warsaw on Feb. 2. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Korea and Poland have agreed on the need to bolster dialogue and information sharing related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as they launched a bilateral platform on security strategies, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.
 
The inaugural dialogue took place in Warsaw on Monday between Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, and Robert Kupiecki, undersecretary of state for security policy at the Polish foreign ministry.
 

"The two sides noted the security links between Europe and Northeast Asia and shared the understanding of the need to strengthen consultations and information sharing related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a release.
 
Noting that Korea and Poland have boosted strategic cooperation as key partners in the defense industry, they agreed to work together to further deepen ties through the sharing of long-term external strategies and policies, the ministry said.

Korea, Poland agree on need to bolster info sharing on Korean Peninsula at 1st security talks

