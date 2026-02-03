DP foot-dragging on investment bill spurred White House tariff threat, sources say
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 19:11
The White House's recent announcement of a tariff hike on Korea despite Seoul's best efforts has been attributed to the Democratic Party's (DP) failure to act on the special act on the tariff-tied U.S. investment in a timely manner, according to political sources.
Seoul’s efforts, including the emergency dispatch of Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, have so far been fruitless. Sources say the core of Washington’s frustration is that the DP could have passed the bill on a $350 billion investment package on its own, given the liberal bloc's majority in the Korean National Assembly, yet chose not to.
“I understand that Minister Kim urgently traveled to the United States and fully conveyed that the Korean government did not intentionally delay the legislation,” said a source familiar with the situation on Tuesday.
“Even so, what left the U.S. side puzzled and unable to understand was the fact that the DP is a ruling party with an absolute majority that allows it to swiftly process legislation at any time,” the source said.
The DP proposed the special investment act last November, which serves as the legal basis for investment in the United States and is also stipulated in the joint fact sheet agreed upon by the leaders of Korea and the United States in exchange for reduced tariffs.
The fact that the bill has not even been placed on the agenda for two months became a source of discontent for the U.S. government, with a sense of distrust deepening when considering the party's history of railroading other bills.
The DP belatedly set out a timeline on Sunday.
“It seems possible to process it by the end of February or early March,” said DP policy committee chair Han Jeoung-ae.
Despite this, Washington is said to be maintaining its position that it will not halt the procedure to publish the tariff hike in the official Federal Register.
“The U.S. side is not backing down from its position that it can publish the notice in the Federal Register at any time,” a senior ruling party official said.
In this regard, Kim said after returning to Korea on Saturday following a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that “the tariff hike has already begun.”
“The United States is preparing for publication in the register,” Kim said.
Seoul appears to be running out of options. Following Kim, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo traveled to Washington on Thursday, but has yet to finalize a meeting schedule with his counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
“Not even being able to set a meeting schedule is not a good sign,” said one insider.
As the situation grows more urgent, diplomatic channels between Korea and the United States are being fully mobilized. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun set off to hold a formal bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.
Cho departed for the United States to attend a ministerial meeting of the Minerals Security Partnership hosted by Rubio. As tariff issues surged to the forefront, a separate one-on-one meeting was arranged.
“Since what was agreed between the two governments is being pursued as legislation in accordance with our National Assembly’s procedures, I will explain that clearly to the U.S. side and seek understanding,” said Cho, speaking to reporters before departing through Incheon International Airport on Tuesday.
“I plan to deliver the same message not only to Secretary Rubio, whom I will meet, but also to other U.S. government officials, especially those in the U.S. Congress,” the foreign minister added.
The meeting format with Rubio, which was initially expected to be a brief sideline discussion, was upgraded to a formal meeting on Monday, a day before Cho’s visit, a change seen as a reflection of the Korean government’s acute sense of urgency in preventing a renewed tariff hike.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday on his social media platform Truth Social that he would withdraw punitive tariffs on India, previously set at 25 percent, and lower reciprocal tariffs from 25 percent to 18 percent, a move that stood in contrast to Korea’s situation.
“We are in a situation where we must continue explaining our position to the United States through multiple channels and keep demonstrating our commitment to fulfilling our promises,” said a DP official. “Rather than indulging in wishful thinking, we need to show sincerity to the U.S. side on all direct and indirect issues cited as causes of this tariff hike.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON JI-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
