'Anything can happen': Vietnamese actor in Korea credits hard work for screen success
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 15:23 Updated: 03 Feb. 2026, 16:04
-
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[Hired in Korea]
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
When Le Anh Ton joined a small K-pop agency as an idol trainee, he was chasing his long-held dream of becoming an idol, heavily influenced by second-generation K-pop groups like Wonder Girls.
However, life as a trainee came with financial strain. Le struggled so much that he sometimes asked convenience store workers if he could have leftover food. Sometimes, he even accepted food past its expiration date, which often gave him a stomachache. To survive, he worked part-time as an extra in films and dramas.
The relentless pursuit of his dream, despite the struggles, eventually led him to where he is today: an actor with more than 50 projects under his belt. Le has played roles as criminals, romantic leads, an assistant film director and more.
“People around me thought I would do something academic, and even I never imagined myself as an actor,” Le said. “I even earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering in Korea and had a position secured as a university lecturer in Vietnam, but I still chose entertainment.”
“When news coverage of me appearing on Korean movies and dramas went viral in Vietnam, everyone was shocked and started calling me ‘Mr. Actor.’ Anything can happen in life,” Le added.
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Le to hear more about his journey, the challenges of being an actor in Korea and his advice for those hoping to build a career here.
Q. What kinds of projects have you done so far?
A. I’ve worked on several series and films like “Taxi Driver” (2021-) season three, the fourth “Tazza” film and “A Shop for Killers” (2024-) season two. I’ve also appeared in a commercial for KT, and currently I’m working as the lead in an independent film.
Did you receive any formal training to become an actor, such as attending an acting school in Vietnam?
No, I didn’t. I never even imagined that I would become an actor.
I did a master’s in electrical engineering at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, and everyone thought I was going to become a lecturer or a professor. But I wanted to become a K-pop idol, so I just decided to join an entertainment company.
However, when I was an idol trainee, money was very tight. My company was small, and we didn’t have accommodation or living expenses. So, I had to work part-time as an extra on film and drama sets.
That’s where I really learned acting. I worked as an extra and in small roles on around 40 to 50 projects. On set, I trained myself by watching other actors closely — how they express emotions, deliver lines in Korean or English and stay focused with all the lights and cameras around.
I stayed after shooting, observed and learned. When I decided to become an actor instead and started going to auditions, I used everything I had picked up. Of course, I wasn’t good at first, but little by little, I improved.
How did you prepare for auditions at first? Was it hard?
It was tough, but I believe life eventually leads you where you’re meant to be if you keep trying.
At the beginning, I sent thousands of emails to agencies and casting directors, and most of them never replied. Still, I kept going — applying for commercials, dramas, anything I could. Even when no one looked at me, I didn’t stop.
Whenever I did get a chance, I really appreciated it. Whether it was an extra role or an audition, I treated it seriously. I didn’t just work for the day — I focused on learning so that the next audition could be better than the last one.
Preparation also came from real life. I try to observe people around me. For example, if I’m given the role of a reporter, I can learn from how real journalists interview and investigate. We all meet different kinds of people every day, and those experiences become material for acting.
I never imagined I would become an actor. But if I could start from zero and reach this point, I believe anyone can, as long as they believe in themselves, work hard and trust their talent.
During the audition or casting process, was there any memorable experience that stood out to you?
One that really stays with me is the audition for Netflix’s “The Glory” (2022-23).
At that time, I was still very new, and I almost wanted to give up before I even walked into the room. I thought, “They probably won’t pick me anyway.” It was early in my career, and “The Glory” seemed like a big project, so I didn’t have high expectations.
But once I entered the audition room, it was different. The director started asking me a lot of personal questions — things he didn’t really ask the other actors. For example, he asked about my height and background, things that weren’t even directly related to the role.
Later, I realized that those questions were actually a sign of interest. Even though I couldn’t take part in the project in the end due to family issues, that audition changed my mindset.
It showed me that I was capable of being considered for a big project. Going through personal difficulties at the same time as that opportunity gave me both pain and confidence, and I learned from both.
Do you think Korea is a good country for expats to work?
I’ve lived in Korea for 11 years, and I think that already answers the question. Korea is an amazing country for people who want to start a new life.
In general, it’s quite friendly to foreigners, and there’s real support for people who work hard.
I have many amazing friends from different countries who are doing really well, working at companies like LG and Samsung. That shows me that a lot is possible here.
In Korea, you always feel like you have an opportunity. Even without money or connections, if you work hard enough, you can still succeed.
What are some cons of working here?
One thing I really hope will change is the way Southeast Asian actors are stereotyped.
Sometimes, production teams try to darken my skin to match a fixed image they have of Vietnamese or Southeast Asian people. I wish they would stop this.
Today, many Southeast Asians work in all kinds of fields in Korea, from major companies to public institutions, and they are becoming an important part of Korean society. Because of that, I believe stereotypes and prejudice shouldn’t exist anymore.
At the same time, I’m also trying to do my part. As an artist here, I feel responsible. I want to show a better, more diverse image of Vietnamese people, specifically, and Southeast Asians in general. That’s what I’m trying to do through my work now.
I hope that readers of this article will look at us differently, and that we can continue to prove ourselves through our actions. I also try to stay away from unnecessary rumors or controversy just to get attention quickly.
I want the people around me to feel proud to have me around and proud of the work I do.
What projects are you currently working on?
I recently finished filming an independent movie that will be released soon, and I play the main role.
In the film, I’m a worker who falls in love with his boss’s partner, and we end up having a secret relationship. After she dies, the story gets complicated between me, the Korean boss and his family.
What I appreciate most is that the director really respected me. He asked for my opinions and encouraged me to try things freely: to scream, break down or express emotions in my own way. That kind of trust helped me grow a lot as an actor.
Do you have any advice for foreign readers who want to work here?
Don’t follow something just because you only see the glamorous side of other people’s lives. Behind every successful person, there is pain and struggle.
Take BTS, for example. They didn’t start at the top. They went through rejection, failure and long periods of uncertainty. Their success wasn’t given to them.
If you want to reach a certain level, you have to think carefully about how you are going to do it. If you want to climb a mountain, you need to choose the right route and take it step by step every day.
Most importantly, love what you do. And even after you achieve some success, don’t become arrogant.
Real stars like BTS stay humble because they remember what it was like at rock bottom.
