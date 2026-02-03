North Korean soldiers seen practicing potential military parade ahead of party congress: Report

Hundreds of North Korean soldiers were seen practicing marching formations at a training field in Pyongyang in what appeared to be drills for a military parade marking the upcoming party congress, according to a report.A U.S. website monitoring North Korea titled 38 North, published the report Monday, citing commercial satellite imagery taken the same day at Mirim Airfield in eastern Pyongyang.The imagery showed several troop formations on the airfield, including one in the shape of a hammer, sickle and calligraphy brush, the emblem of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK)."These preparatory drills are likely for a parade to mark the upcoming Ninth Party Congress," 38 North said.Mirim Airfield is where North Korean troops practice whenever the country prepares a military parade for a key event.The satellite imagery suggests the North may stage a military parade to mark its upcoming ninth congress of the WPK.The congress, a once-every-five-years meeting, is the highest decision-making body in North Korea and sets five-year plans for economic, defense, diplomatic and other policies.North Korea has not announced the date of the upcoming congress. South Korea's government predicts it will likely be held in early or mid-February.On Jan. 24, the North reported that meetings of the party's city and county organizations had been convened, marking preliminary steps for the party congress. A party congress typically convenes two to three weeks after such city- and county-level party meetings are reported.The website pointed to North Korea's recent series of ceremonies marking the completion of economic projects, saying, "If there are more economic projects to showcase or weapons to test before the Party Congress commences, the event could take longer to open."Yonhap