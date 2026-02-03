North Korea's Kim attends livestock farm, underscores rural development

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the opening of a livestock farm, state media KCNA said Tuesday, underscoring the country's progress in developing rural areas as the country gears up for a key party congress.Kim attended on Monday the inauguration of Sambaing Stockbreeding Farm in North Phyongan province on the northwestern tip of the Korean Peninsula bordering China, KCNA said, with the rural town now equipped with "fashionable houses," a solar power station, a hospital and a kindergarten, as well as livestock facilities.Kim said in a speech that North Korea will seek to "fundamentally change the rural areas of the country with this as a starting point," according to KCNA.North Korea is preparing to hold the Ninth Party Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, to convene soon to set major policy goals.Reuters