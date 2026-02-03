Beleaguered Shincheonji Church slams joint probe, points to 'persecution' and past legal victories
The Shincheonji Church of Jesus has condemned a joint investigation by prosecutors and police into alleged collusion between religion and politics regarding the religious sect, saying the group has faced “persecution” before and should stay focused on its mission.
The remarks appear aimed at reinforcing internal unity as the investigation unfolds, with Shincheonji pointing to past cases in which criminal complaints by former members were dismissed, as well as to a civil suit that ultimately ended in its favor.
A senior official leading one of Shincheonji’s 12 branches spoke at a gathering on Jan. 25, quoting comments attributed to the group’s leader, according to sources obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo on Monday.
“This is what the chairman said: ‘Is this something new? We just need to do what we are supposed to do,'” the official said. “All we need to do is keep the covenant. They are persecuting us with lies.”
The official went on to say that the more lies are told outside the group, the less fearful members should be, urging them instead to remain at ease and to see through what was described as the completion of the group’s mission in its 43rd year. Shincheonji counts 1984, the year of its foundation, as year one.
The comments were made just five days before investigators carried out compulsory searches on Friday at Shincheonji’s headquarters in Gwacheon and at its Peace Palace training center in Gapyeong County, both in Gyeonggi.
Police and prosecutors are investigating Shincheonji over allegations that its leadership organized and encouraged large numbers of followers to join the then-ruling People Power Party to influence the outcome of the party’s 2021 presidential primary, potentially violating laws on political collusion and improper religious involvement in politics.
In addition to the alleged religion–politics collusion, investigators are also looking into accusations that Shincheonji promoted an end-times doctrine centered on physical immortality and coerced members into unpaid labor and donations.
The first former member to file a criminal complaint against Shincheonji founder Lee Man-hee in an individual capacity was Kim Tae-soon, who joined the group in 1989 and left in 2020.
In April last year, Kim filed a complaint against Lee, Lee’s spouse Yoo Cheon-soon and an evangelist identified as Lee. The case was handled by the Gwacheon Police Precinct, which has jurisdiction over Shincheonji’s headquarters, and was dismissed on June 20 last year on the grounds that the alleged damages were not clearly specified and there was insufficient basis to open an investigation.
Other members of Kim’s family continue to attend Shincheonji services. Kim, who lives apart from the family, has been moving between semi-basement rental rooms.
Kim said they were deceived by threats that salvation was only possible by believing in Shincheonji, which Kim said was founded by Lee after receiving the spirit of Jesus, leading them to donate as much as 130 million won ($89,500), including proceeds from selling a home.
Kim said additional payments were made for various purposes, including donations for a pulpit and a one-time contribution of 7 million won toward building a church in Bucheon, Gyeonggi.
Another former member, identified as Park Soo-min, a pseudonym, filed a complaint against Lee with the Daegu Nambu Police Precinct in October last year. The case was dismissed in November, after which Park filed an objection and is now awaiting a decision from prosecutors.
Park said they paid tithes and various membership fees after being told that failing to follow Lee would lead to damnation, that physical immortality was possible and that history would be completed within three years. Park also said participation in events was required under the pretext of fulfilling a mission, and that uniforms could be purchased only from designated vendors.
In its written decision explaining the dismissal, the Daegu Nambu Police Precinct said that while the suspects may have exaggerated or used provocative expressions in explaining doctrine, such expressions fell within the realm of religious belief. The decision said there was insufficient evidence that the suspects deceived victims or forcibly compelled them to engage in activities, making it difficult to justify an investigation.
The case is currently under investigation by the Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office.
Shincheonji has also prevailed in a lawsuit filed by three former members, commonly referred to as the “youth restitution lawsuit.” The plaintiffs argued they were deceived into joining the group without knowing it was Shincheonji, were unable to leave for a prolonged period and suffered financial losses equivalent to lost income.
Lower courts ordered compensation of 5 million won to one plaintiff, but the Supreme Court reached a different conclusion.
The Supreme Court ruled that it was difficult to conclude that the defendants’ missionary activities went beyond legitimate bounds to the extent that the plaintiffs’ freedom of religious choice was effectively lost, and sent the case back with instructions to rule against the plaintiffs.
Hong Jong-gap, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, criticized the ruling, saying it tolerated what was described as deceptive missionary practices. Hong also claimed there were suspicions of judicial collusion after a former Supreme Court justice was hired as defense counsel.
As complaints from former members continue while legal punishment remains elusive, calls are growing for the enactment of a special law to regulate "pseudoreligious" groups, aimed at addressing psychological control, economic exploitation and family breakdown.
“Legal sanctions against groups that destroy families, threaten public safety and undermine social ethics are a natural duty of a state governed by the rule of law,” the United Christian Churches of Korea said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “If necessary, enacting a special law to curb antisocial activities by pseudoreligious organizations would be appropriate.”
BY SON SUNG-BAE
