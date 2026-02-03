 Court set to hold 1st pretrial hearing of ex-President Yoon's case over alleged interference in Marine death probe
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 10:36
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sits inside a courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Jan. 16. [YONHAP]

A Seoul court is set to hold on Tuesday the first pretrial hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's case over alleged interference in an initial military probe into the death of a Marine conscript in 2023.
 
The Seoul Central District Court will convene the hearing after special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team indicted Yoon last November on abuse of power and other charges over the alleged interference.
 

Related Article

 
Yoon is not required to attend the hearing, which will discuss the trial's future proceedings.
 
The former president is accused of exerting undue influence over the probe to change its initial results that had found a then-senior Marine commander responsible for the Marine's death.
 
The special counsel believes Yoon made unlawful orders to the defense ministry and the presidential office at the time of the probe, compromising the fairness of the investigation.
 
The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains without wearing a life vest or other safety equipment.
 
The special counsel has indicted 11 others, including former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, over their suspected involvement in the alleged interference.
 
Yoon is standing a total of eight criminal trials following his failed martial law bid in December 2024, including on charges of leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yonhap
tags Korea Marine probe Yoon Suk Yeol trial

Court set to hold 1st pretrial hearing of ex-President Yoon's case over alleged interference in Marine death probe

