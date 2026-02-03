 Dog lodged in car bumper rescued, in care
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 19:47
A dog is wedged in the front bumper of a moving passenger car. [CARE]

A dog found wedged in the front bumper of a moving car was safely rescued by an emergency rescue team, animal rights group Care said Tuesday.
 
Despite rumors in online communities that it was spotted in Yongin, Gyeonggi, the dog was actually rescued in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang.
 

"The dog was admitted to the Yangsan abandoned animal shelter on Saturday and is currently being cared for there," Care said. "The first report was received as an incident in Yongin, but after compiling additional tips and tracking the case, it was confirmed that the vehicle was found at a logistics warehouse in Gimhae [in South Gyeongsang]."
 
The initial emergency call was made from a logistics center in Gimhae, reporting that a dog was stuck in a car bumper. The 119 rescue team responded and tracked the vehicle’s route before rescuing the dog at a location in Yangsan.
 
Photos that circulated online showed the dog hanging under the front license plate.
 
A local activist was scheduled to check its condition on Tuesday and transfer it to a hospital for a detailed examination, according to Care.
 
Police are investigating the driver of the vehicle to determine whether there was intent and to establish the exact circumstances of the case.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
