Drive less, earn points: Seoul to accept applications for passenger car mileage program through Feb. 27
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 15:29
Seoul will accept applications for its passenger car mileage program through Feb. 27 as part of efforts to reduce car use and encourage carbon neutrality.
Participants can earn up to 50,000 mileage points, worth 50,000 won ($35), by cutting their driving distance through October, the metropolitan government said Monday.
Passenger car mileage, which applies to passenger cars and vans with 12 seats or fewer, provides points based on how much participants reduce their driving compared to their baseline mileage.
The passenger car mileage program is part of Seoul’s eco mileage initiative, which has been in place since 2017. Eco mileage awards points for saving electricity, water and city gas.
Accumulated points can be used like cash to pay Seoul taxes via ETAX, buy Seoul Love and Onnuri gift certificates, pay gas bills, deduct apartment maintenance fees or make donations. About 53,000 vehicles participated in 2025.
Previously, the participation period varied depending on when each member signed up. Going forward, the program will run on a fixed schedule each year, from February to October. Participants who complete the cycle can apply again during the following year’s recruitment period.
Hybrid cars will be excluded from eligibility, as they already receive separate environmentally friendly benefits such as tax breaks and discounts at public parking lots. The city also said hybrids do not align with the program’s goal of reducing mileage for internal combustion vehicles.
Seoul has excluded electric and hydrogen vehicles from the program since July 2025.
Participants can receive 50,000 points if their average daily driving during the participation period is reduced by at least 40 percent compared to their average daily driving since the car was first delivered. While the program previously assessed reductions over a full year, it will now evaluate participants after as little as seven months.
“We hope many citizens take part to improve air quality and cut greenhouse gas emissions.” Kwon Min, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's climate and environment division.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)