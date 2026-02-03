 Fire breaks out at SPC Samlip plant, no casualties reported
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fire breaks out at SPC Samlip plant, no casualties reported

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 15:34 Updated: 03 Feb. 2026, 16:04
Smoke is seen rising from the SPC Samlip plant inside Sihwa Industrial Complex in Siheung, Gyeonggi on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

Smoke is seen rising from the SPC Samlip plant inside Sihwa Industrial Complex in Siheung, Gyeonggi on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

 
A fire broke out at the SPC Samlip plant inside Sihwa Industrial Complex in Siheung, Gyeonggi, Tuesday afternoon.
 
No casualties were reported as of press time.
 

Related Article

 
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response system around 3:06 p.m. and dispatched around 70 personnel and 30 pieces of equipment to the scene.
 
A worker died at the same factory on May 19, 2025, when she was stuck inside a conveyor belt of a machine.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea SPC factory plant Sihwa fire

More in Social Affairs

Fire breaks out at SPC Samlip plant, no casualties reported

Drive less, earn points: Seoul to accept applications for passenger car mileage program through Feb. 27

Prosecutors indict Ironmace CEO for allegedly stealing Nexon's development secrets

Beleaguered Shincheonji Church slams joint probe, points to 'persecution' and past legal victories

A university student murdered his ex's parents in 2014. He became Korea's youngest death row inmate.

Related Stories

Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response

Authorities raid SPC Group after death of worker at Siwha plant last month

After grisly factory death, SPC chairman vows better safety

Fatal accident puts spotlight on bread factory

Another worker suffers serious accident at SPC factory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)