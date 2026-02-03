Fire breaks out at SPC Samlip plant, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at the SPC Samlip plant inside Sihwa Industrial Complex in Siheung, Gyeonggi, Tuesday afternoon.
No casualties were reported as of press time.
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response system around 3:06 p.m. and dispatched around 70 personnel and 30 pieces of equipment to the scene.
A worker died at the same factory on May 19, 2025, when she was stuck inside a conveyor belt of a machine.
