Fire breaks out at Yongin University's martial arts college building
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 08:52
A fire broke out at around 5:22 a.m. Tuesday in the martial arts college building at Yongin University in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi.
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response — which mobilizes all personnel from the relevant fire station — over concerns that the flames could spread and were working to extinguish the fire.
The fire started in a boiler room on the first basement level of the building, which has six stories above ground and one basement level and a total floor area of about 17,000 square meters (183,000 square feet).
Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once the flames are fully brought under control.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
