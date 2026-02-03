 Fire breaks out at Yongin University's martial arts college building
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fire breaks out at Yongin University's martial arts college building

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 08:52
A fire breaks out in the martial arts college building at Yongin University in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, around 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 3. [GYEONGGI FIRE DEPARTMENT]

A fire breaks out in the martial arts college building at Yongin University in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, around 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 3. [GYEONGGI FIRE DEPARTMENT]

 
A fire broke out at around 5:22 a.m. Tuesday in the martial arts college building at Yongin University in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi.
 
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response — which mobilizes all personnel from the relevant fire station — over concerns that the flames could spread and were working to extinguish the fire.
 

Related Article

 
The fire started in a boiler room on the first basement level of the building, which has six stories above ground and one basement level and a total floor area of about 17,000 square meters (183,000 square feet).
 
Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once the flames are fully brought under control.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags fire Yongin Gyeonggi

More in Social Affairs

Fire breaks out at Yongin University's martial arts college building

Do independent agencies help stars strike out on their own — or just skip out on taxes?

Man arrested in Changwon for setting reed field ablaze 'because he was cold'

52 executives indicted for fixing prices of flour, sugar, electrical parts

Fundraising fervor

Related Stories

Tanghulu store employee in sticky situation for pouring boiled sugar syrup into storm drain

Fire investigation

Fighting fire

Smoke inhalation patient's treatment delayed as emergency rooms say no

Fire breaks out on electric train at Giheung Station
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)