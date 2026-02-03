Former Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun appears for police questioning on perjury allegations
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 10:53
Park Dae-jun, former Coupang CEO, appeared before police Tuesday over allegations of perjury at the National Assembly’s joint hearing on the e-commerce company's data leak incident last year.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Anti-Corruption Investigation Division summoned Park as a suspect on Tuesday morning for questioning. Park arrived at the Seoul police headquarters building in Mapo District, western Seoul, at around 10 a.m.
“I will cooperate fully with the investigation,” he told reporters before heading into the questioning room.
Park is accused of giving false testimony while appearing as a witness at the National Assembly’s hearing on Coupang on Dec. 30 and 31 last year, including in relation to allegations that the company covered up an industrial accident involving a logistics center worker. The National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee filed a complaint against Park over the matter.
Park previously appeared before police on Jan. 8 as a witness in a separate investigation into alleged “luncheon ties” involving independent lawmaker Kim Byung-kee and Coupang executives.
Kim is under investigation on suspicion of having an expensive meal with Park in September last year ahead of a parliamentary audit and seeking unfair treatment for a former aide employed at Coupang.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)