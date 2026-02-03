 Lawmaker reappears before police for questioning about alleged bribery
Lawmaker reappears before police for questioning about alleged bribery

Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 11:53
Rep. Kang Sun-woo, left, speaks to reporters before entering the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Public Crime Investigation Unit in western Seoul on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

Former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kang Sun-woo reappeared before police on Tuesday for questioning about her alleged acceptance of illegal political funds from a former Seoul city councilor.
 
Kang, who left the DP last month to become an independent, arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Public Crime Investigation Unit in the morning to be questioned as a suspect, following her first appearance on Jan. 20.
 
Kang is accused of receiving 100 million won ($69,000) from former Seoul city councilor Kim Kyung in 2022 in exchange for the party's nomination of Kim for the councillorship.
 
Arriving at the police office at around 9:30 a.m., Kang apologized for causing concern to the people but did not answer questions from reporters, including whether she was aware of cash inside a shopping bag she received from Kim at a hotel in January 2022.
 
In the initial questioning, Kang reportedly said she did not know there was cash inside the shopping bag handed over by Kim. But Kim and a former aide of Kang reportedly refuted the lawmaker's claim in separate police questioning, saying that she was aware of the cash. Kim resigned from the Seoul Metropolitan Council late last month.
 
Police also plan to question Kang about separate allegations that Kim donated approximately 130 million won to Kang under the names of several other people between October 2022 and December 2023. Kang has said she returned the money soon after learning that the donations were made under borrowed names.

