Revised Tobacco Business Act takes effect April 24, strengthens regulations on e-cigarettes
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 16:50 Updated: 03 Feb. 2026, 17:11
E-cigarettes containing synthetic nicotine will be subject to the same regulations as conventional combustible cigarettes starting April 24, under a revised Tobacco Business Act that expands the legal definition of tobacco.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday, the amendment — which passed the National Assembly late last year — will require tobacco manufacturers, importers, sellers and smokers to comply with the new regulations once the law takes effect.
Under the current National Health Promotion Act, only products defined as tobacco under the Tobacco Business Act are subject to regulation. The previous law defined tobacco as products made from tobacco leaves, leaving e-cigarettes containing synthetic nicotine — typically sold as e-liquid vaping products — outside the regulatory framework.
The revised law expands the definition of tobacco to include all nicotine-based products. The change marks the first expansion of the legal definition of tobacco in 37 years since the act was enacted, bringing all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, under the same regulatory standards as combustible cigarettes.
As a result, tobacco manufacturers and importers will be required to display graphic health warnings and warning text on product packaging and in advertisements. Tobacco advertising will be permitted only on a limited basis, including in periodicals such as magazines, through event sponsorships, inside retail stores and aboard international aircraft and passenger ships.
If tobacco products contain flavoring agents, any wording, images or photographs indicating such flavors will be prohibited on packaging and in advertisements.
Regulations on tobacco vending machines will also be tightened. Machines may be installed only by licensed retailers and may only be in locations where minors are prohibited, as well as inside retail stores and designated smoking rooms. All vending machines must be equipped with age verification devices.
Smokers will also be prohibited from using all tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — in designated nonsmoking areas.
The Health Ministry said it will begin inspections of tobacco retailers, manufacturers, importers and sellers starting in late April to ensure compliance with the revised law. It plans to work with local governments and related agencies to strengthen enforcement in nonsmoking areas and ensure the expanded definition of tobacco is fully implemented in practice.
