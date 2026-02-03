 The age of internal strife
The age of internal strife

Rifts are widening across Korea’s political spectrum, underscoring a broader moment of instability. The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has been rocked by open infighting over a proposed merger with the Rebuilding Korea Party, with DP leader Jung Chung-rae pushing ahead as senior party figures, lawmakers and even the prime minister publicly question the process and timing. At the same time, the opposition People Power Party is sliding deeper into internal turmoil after the expulsion of former leader Han Dong-hoon, triggering factional backlash, leadership challenges and growing uncertainty ahead of the June local elections. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
