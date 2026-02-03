Busan KCC Egis's Heo Ung sets career record with 51 points in win against Seoul SK Knights
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 12:16 Updated: 03 Feb. 2026, 13:37
Busan KCC Egis shooting guard Heo Ung scored a whopping 51 points in his team's 120-77 win over the Seoul SK Knights on Monday, earning a career record for himself and setting the league's third-highest scoring record in a single game.
Heo racked up 14 3-pointers at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium in southern Seoul to finish the game with 51 points, eclipsing his prior highs of 10 3-pointers in 2024 and 39 points in a single KBL game in 2021.
Heo is the third KBL player to reach the 50-point mark after former Incheon Electroland Elephants small forward Moon Kyung-eun scored 66 points on March 7, 2004, and former Ulsan Mobis Automons small forward registered 70 on the same day.
With Monday's victory, Egis are now tied in fifth place on the 10-team KBL table with Suwon KT Sonicboom.
Egis have a shot at making it to the postseason in which the top six finishers of the regular season compete in the playoffs en route to the KBL Championship.
Reaching the championship will secure Egis a ticket back to the East Asia Super League (EASL), an international league in which multiple teams from across Asia compete annually.
Only the KBL Championship winners and runners-up qualify for the EASL, while the regular season's winners cannot.
Egis played in the 2024-25 EASL season for the first time, but failed to do so again during the 2025-26 campaign.
Egis next face the Goyang Sono Skygunners in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)