Korean short track team puts in 3rd day of training amid ongoing construction

Korea, the most successful nation in Olympic short track speed skating history with 26 gold medals, put in its third day of training Monday in preparation for the Winter Games in northern Italy, as workers were putting the finishing touches on the venue.The 10 Korean skaters competing at the Milan Cortina Olympics took to the ice at Milano Ice Skating Arena on this cloudy and chilly day against the background music provided by drills and hammers throughout the stands. In the mixed zone set up at the ice level, workers were seen moving ladders and other pieces of equipment as they were trying to get the arena ready in time.While short track races don't begin until Feb. 10, the arena will also hold figure skating, which will begin Friday with the team event.Korean short trackers, though, shrugged off what could have been a distracting situation for them Monday."It's not the first time I've had to compete in a situation like this," said three-time gold medalist Choi Min-jeong, referring to earlier International Skating Union Short Track World events. "This wasn't really a problem."Shim Suk-hee, who has two Olympic gold medals in the women's 3,000-meter relay, said she doesn't have to consciously try to block out noise."I am usually not great at multitasking anyway," Choi said with a laugh. "So I can just concentrate on my training and not really hear anything."Yonhap