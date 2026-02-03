Speed skaters hoping brutal training camp pays off with medals in Italy

Even as a veteran of two Winter Olympic Games, speed skater Chung Jae-won had never had a more grueling training camp than the one held at the end of last month in preparation for the Milan Cortina Olympics in northern Italy."I will remember the two-week camp at the end of January for a long time. It was more intense than anything I'd experienced," Chung told reporters after a training session at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on Tuesday. "But the results after that camp have been outstanding. I've improved in every area."For the third straight Olympics, Chung, 24, will be competing in the men's mass start, a pack race contested over 16 laps involving careful strategies and well-timed bursts of speed. Chung won silver in that hybrid event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and in the hopes of going one spot higher on the podium, Chung and his fellow mass start competitor, Cho Seung-min, worked out with the junior national team skaters.Chung felt training only with Cho, an 18-year-old on the verge of his Olympic debut, wasn't going to prepare either of them for the oft-chaotic race."I decided we would fall behind mass start trends if we stuck to just conserving energy and kicking into a higher gear over the final lap," Chung said. "So we devised plans to skate with the junior national team members and train like we were skating in actual competitions."Cho also said this was the most demanding camp of his career, but he is happy to be living out his dream as he's skating alongside his idol.At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, Chung emerged as the new face of Korean speed skating by helping the country to silver in the men's team pursuit. Later that year, Cho, then still a short tracker in elementary school, ran into Chung and got a photo op with the burgeoning star.Cho switched to long track after entering middle school and will now share the Olympic ice with Chung."He's been my role model since I was little, and it's an honor to be able to compete at the same Olympics with him," Cho said of Chung."I honestly don't remember much about that day," Chung said with a laugh. "But when I found out later that kid was Seung-min, it was pretty amazing. That little guy in the picture is now old enough to be my teammate. It reminds me I am no longer just a kid, and I have to be a responsible leader."Chung obviously has a longer track record of success than Cho, and they will go into the Milan Cortina Games carrying different sets of expectations."Since I've won silver medals at two straight Olympic Games, I'd really love to win a gold medal this time," Chung said.Cho chimed in: "I will try not to get too nervous at my first Olympics and will try to enjoy the experience."Yonhap