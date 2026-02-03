Two-time short track relay champion determined to 'leave it all on ice' in return

When Shim Suk-hee made her spectacular Olympic debut in 2014 by winning three medals at age 17, including the gold in the women's 3,000-meter relay, the sky seemed to be the limit. Shim followed that up with another relay title on home ice at PyeongChang 2018, but then things fell apart.It was belatedly learned Shim had been sexually and physically abused by her then national team coach, Cho Jae-beom, before the 2018 Winter Olympics. Then, in December 2021, only two months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Shim was slapped with a two-month ban by the Korea Skating Union after her expletive-laden text messages sent to a coach denigrating her 2018 Olympic teammates were leaked. Shim was dropped from the national team despite winning the Olympic trials.Shim worked her way back into the mix for this month's Milan Cortina Olympics by finishing fourth in the trials last spring. Though she will only compete in the women's relay here, Shim said Monday she is still savoring every moment of her first Winter Games in eight years."It's not like I kept thinking about how long it's been since my last Olympics, and it didn't really dawn on me until I got here and people started reminding me," Shim told Yonhap News Agency at Milano Ice Skating Arena after a training session. "It has given me a chance to reflect a little. And although there isn't anyone in the stands yet, I've been trying to take it all in and get used to the Olympic atmosphere. I'm pretty excited but also nervous at the same time."Now one of the oldest members on her team at 29, Shim said she hopes to pay it forward when it comes to working with younger teammates."Back at my first Olympics, I had older skaters help me out in so many different ways," Shim said. "And I've been trying to figure out how I can best assist my teammates, in whatever ways possible."As for herself, Shim said she wants to reward her fans with great races."I want to leave it all on the ice," Shim said. "I also want to show our fans that we can compete and battle as one team. We've been training really hard, and we want to demonstrate the best version of ourselves once the competition starts."Shim turned 29 last Friday, the day she and her short track teammates left Korea for Italy. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) organized a birthday party for Shim the following day at the athletes' village in Milan, with KSOC officials and Shim's teammates on hand.And the Italian birthday cake was so delicious that Shim couldn't resist, even though she's so close to the Olympics that she probably should have stayed off sweets."I think I ate too much cake," Shim said with a laugh. "It meant so much to have everyone around to celebrate my birthday here."Yonhap