 Trump seeks $1 billion from Harvard University in damages.
Published: 03 Feb. 2026, 19:43
A pedestrian casts a shadow on a Harvard University sign on Sept. 30, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A pedestrian casts a shadow on a Harvard University sign on Sept. 30, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Monday that his administration is seeking $1 billion in damages from Harvard University.
 
“We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University,” he wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. He did not specify what harm the university had caused.
 

Trump's administration in December 2025 appealed a judge's ruling that it unlawfully terminated more than $2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard and can no longer cut off research funding to the Ivy League school.
 
Harvard has been a central focus of the administration's broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and “radical left” ideologies.
 
Trump said last year that his administration was close to a deal with Harvard — that would include a $500 million payment by the school — after months of negotiations over school policies.

Reuters
