 Exports projected to rise nearly 13% in Q1 on robust chip demand: Exim Bank
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Exports projected to rise nearly 13% in Q1 on robust chip demand: Exim Bank

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 13:44
Containers ready for export are piled up at a port in Incheon on Feb. 1. [NEWS1]

Containers ready for export are piled up at a port in Incheon on Feb. 1. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's exports are expected to increase by nearly 13 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, driven by strong global demand for semiconductors, the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea said Wednesday.
 
According to a report by the bank's Overseas Economic Research Institute, first quarter exports are projected to reach around $180 billion, up about 12.85 percent from $159.5 billion a year earlier.
 

Related Article

"Though the overall trade environment remains subdued, strong performance in the semiconductor sector has limited the negative impact on overall export conditions," a bank official said.
 
In January, exports jumped 33.9 percent on year to $65.85 billion, the highest level ever recorded for any January, on the back of solid demand for semiconductors amid the global AI boom.

Yonhap
tags Korea exports Exim Bank increase report

More in Economy

Lee steps up resolve to stabilize housing prices

Exports projected to rise nearly 13% in Q1 on robust chip demand: Exim Bank

U.S. gov't weighing whether to formalize Korea tariff hike in Federal Register: Trade minister

Older adults drive up employment rate as youth languish in job market

Back on top

Related Stories

EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports

BOK chief defends acting president's court appointments as 'first step' for economic stability

Naver's sales, operating profit hit records in Q3

Toss Bank to issue new shares worth $75 million

K bank's recapitalization gets green light from the FSS
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)