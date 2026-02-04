U.S. gov't weighing whether to formalize Korea tariff hike in Federal Register: Trade minister

The President Donald Trump's administration is conducting interagency consultations over the issue of formalizing his announcement on a plan to increase reciprocal and other tariffs on Korea in the Federal Register, Seoul's trade minister said Tuesday.Yeo made the remarks during a press availability, after Trump threatened last week to raise "reciprocal" tariffs, and auto, lumber and pharmaceutical levies on Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent, citing a delay in the Asian country's legislative process needed for the implementation of a bilateral trade deal."Regarding [the issue of putting the tariff plan on] the Federal Register, I think that consultations among relevant government agencies are underway," Yeo told reporters."The Federal Register is one of the routine administrative procedures in a sense, and my understanding is that the discussions are still underway within the U.S. government."Talk of putting the tariff plan in the Federal Register, an official U.S. public record, has fueled concerns that Trump's threat to increase reciprocal tariffs on Korea could become a reality.Yeo arrived in Washington on Friday as part of Seoul's efforts to dissuade Trump from increasing tariffs on Korea.During his visit, Yeo held talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, during which he stressed Seoul's commitment to fulfilling investment and other pledges that it has made as part of a trade deal with the Trump administration.Under the deal, Seoul has pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States — with an annual cap of $2 billion — and made other commitments in return for Washington lowering its reciprocal tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent."I think we might have to continue our outreach as there are aspects of our system that the U.S. side does not fully understand, as they are different from theirs," Yeo said.Since Trump's surprise tariff hike announcement, Seoul has been stepping up diplomatic efforts to address it by sending top officials, including Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan.Kim met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, but their talks concluded without reaching a conclusion.Yonhap