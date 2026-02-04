 Hana Financial focuses on enhancing productive finance across group at market forum
Hana Financial focuses on enhancing productive finance across group at market forum

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 11:30
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo speaks at Hana One-IB Market Forum, held at Hana Securities’ headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. The forum was held to discuss and share insights on the company’s efforts to boost its productive finance initiative. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo speaks at Hana One-IB Market Forum, held at Hana Securities’ headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. The forum was held to discuss and share insights on the company’s efforts to boost its productive finance initiative. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group hosted a market forum aimed at strengthening the group’s internal capabilities and enhancing its execution of productive finance, the company said on Wednesday.
 
At the inaugural Hana One-IB Market Forum, held Tuesday at Hana Securities’ headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, discussions focused on Korea’s advanced strategic industries that are central to productive finance, aiming to shift the flow of funds away from safe-asset loans toward high-tech industries.
 

Researchers examined the current landscape and outlook for the energy, defense and chemical sectors, touching on the issues of the surge in power demand driven by the rapid expansion of AI, policy responses on energy mix strategies and survival strategies for the chemical industry amid intensifying global competition.
 
Hana also established a dedicated team to provide swift and systematic productive finance support across its banking and securities units. To expand the practical supply of productive finance, the group revamped its KPI (Key Performance Indicator) framework, introducing performance weightings and incentives for new corporate lending to companies in core advanced industries.
 
The forum was held as part of Hana’s broader push to advance productive finance as the group plans to provide 84 trillion won ($57.92 billion) in productive finance support by 2030.  
 
“For finance to truly support corporate growth, a deep understanding of the relevant industries is essential,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, who attended the event alongside some 100 executives from Hana’s affiliates. “We plan to make this forum a regular platform to continuously strengthen our internal capabilities and, on that foundation, execute swift and systematic productive finance support without disruption.”
 
 

BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
