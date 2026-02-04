 Korea's foreign reserves fall for 2nd month in January: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Korea's foreign reserves fall for 2nd month in January: BOK

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 08:57
A banker checks dollar bills at Hana Bank's Counterfeit Notes Response Center in Seoul on Nov. 5, 2025. [YONHAP]

A banker checks dollar bills at Hana Bank's Counterfeit Notes Response Center in Seoul on Nov. 5, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's foreign reserves fell for the second consecutive month in January amid government efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, the central bank said Wednesday.
 
The country's foreign reserves stood at $425.91 billion as of end-January, down $2.15 billion from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

It marked the second straight monthly decline, after the reserves fell in December for the first time since June.
 
"The decline was mainly attributable to market stabilization measures, such as foreign exchange swaps with the National Pension Service [NPS]," a BOK official said.
 
The local currency had hovered around the psychologically important level of 1,450 won per dollar for months before sliding to a multiyear low of below 1,480 won in late December, weighed down by broad dollar strength, geopolitical risks and heavy overseas securities investments by local investors.
 
In response, local authorities issued strong verbal warnings and implemented various policy measures, including a one-year extension of a currency swap arrangement with the NPS and discussions on establishing a new framework to align the NPS's investment returns with market stability.
 
Foreign securities, including U.S. Treasuries, rose by $6.39 billion from a month earlier to $377.52 billion at end-January, accounting for 88.6 percent of the country's total foreign reserves.
 
But the value of foreign currency deposits fell by $8.55 billion to $23.32 billion, while special drawing rights remained unchanged at $15.89 billion.
 
Gold bullion holdings also stayed flat at $4.79 billion.
 
The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund increased by $10 million from a month earlier to $4.3 billion at the end of last month, the data showed.
 
Korea ranked as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves as of end-December.
 
China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, Russia and India, according to the BOK.

Yonhap
tags foreign reserve dollar korea currency

More in Finance

Hana Financial focuses on enhancing productive finance across group at market forum

Kospi reclaims 5,300 mark despite AI woes on Wall Street

Korea's foreign reserves fall for 2nd month in January: BOK

As rich Koreans flee the country, experts urge inheritance tax reform to make them stay

As silver prices plummet, retail investors are scrambling to sell. But are they moving too soon?

Related Stories

Real or fake?

Korea's foreign reserve decline stops in July after four consecutive falls

Foreign reserves grow in April on dollar's fall

Foreign currency deposits rise for first time in three months

Foreign currency deposits fall in September on overseas investment: BOK
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)