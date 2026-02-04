 Korea's value-up index sets new record last month: KRX
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:35
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Kospi, right, and the foreign exchange rate between the dollar and won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul on Feb. 3. [AP/YONHAP]

Korea's main bourse operator said on Wednesday that its value-up index rose to an all-time high at the end of last month.
 
The Korea Exchange's (KRX) value-up index came to 2,330.7 as of the end of January, up 134.9 percent from the index's introduction on Sept. 30, 2024.
 

Related Article

 
It outperformed the broader Kospi, which rose 101.5 percent during the cited period, the bourse operator said in a release.
 
The value-up index comprises 100 companies that demonstrate strong performance in a range of qualitative metrics, such as profitability and shareholder returns.
 
Net assets in 13 exchange-traded funds tracking the value-up index reached 1.7 trillion won as of the end of last month, climbing 255.3 percent from when the funds were launched in November 2024, according to the KRX.

